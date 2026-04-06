Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Epstein Files Mention: “Disgusting and Disturbing”

Gigi Hadid has publicly addressed her name appearing in files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the situation “disgusting” and deeply unsettling.

The supermodel responded directly to a fan on social media, explaining that seeing her name referenced in connection with Epstein made her feel “sick to my stomach.” She emphasized that she never met or had any affiliation with him, firmly distancing herself from the disgraced financier.

Her statement comes after renewed public attention on documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, which included a 2015 email exchange mentioning both Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid.

Context Behind the Epstein Files

The mention of the Hadid sisters reportedly appeared in an email discussion questioning their rapid rise in the modeling industry. While Epstein’s name surfaced in the exchange, there is no evidence suggesting any direct link between him and the models.

Hadid clarified that she was around 20 or 21 years old at the time of the email and reiterated that the inclusion of her name was both “disturbing” and misleading.

Gigi Hadid also suggested that Epstein, in those files, may have referenced public figures to enhance his perceived influence, an allegation that aligns with broader claims about his behavior.

Why Gigi Stayed Silent – Until Now

Initially, Gigi Hadid chose not to address the situation publicly. She explained that her silence stemmed from a desire not to divert attention away from Epstein’s victims, whose experiences remain at the center of the issue.

However, after facing questions from fans online, she felt it was necessary to clarify her position and prevent misinformation from spreading.

Her response highlights a growing challenge for public figures: navigating unexpected mentions in high-profile legal documents while maintaining sensitivity to broader issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Career, Background, and Personal Life

Gigi Hadid also used the opportunity to reflect on her journey in the fashion industry. She emphasized that her success came through hard work, agency representation, and years of dedication, not external influence.

The daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, Hadid explained that she entered modeling through traditional channels, signing with IMG Models in 2012 after meeting with multiple agencies.

Outside of her career, Hadid has remained in the spotlight for her personal life, including her past relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter, and her more recent relationship with Bradley Cooper.

Hadid’s statement has been widely supported by fans, many of whom praised her for addressing the issue directly while maintaining focus on the victims.

At the same time, the situation underscores the complexities of public perception in the digital age, where even indirect mentions in controversial contexts can spark widespread speculation.

Gigi Hadid’s response makes one thing clear: being named in a document does not equate to involvement. By speaking out, she has sought to correct the narrative while reinforcing her distance from one of the most notorious figures in recent history.