Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Hiding After Filing Sexual Assault, Swatting, and Harassment Claims

Kanye West is once again at the center of explosive controversy as new legal documents from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, allege a harrowing pattern of sexual assault, stalking, and even swatting campaigns organized by the rapper himself. Pisciotta, who began working with West in 2021, is reportedly in hiding as her civil lawsuit against the artist progresses in U.S. courts.

The accusations—first filed in June 2024 and amended in July 2025—paint an alarming picture of life behind the scenes for one of the most controversial figures in entertainment. Lauren Pisciotta alleges she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment, unwanted advances, and deeply inappropriate behavior from Kanye West, including claims of oral rape while working on his DONDA album.







Her attorney, Arick Fudali, told the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast that Lauren Pisciotta is “suffering” and has “deleted most of her online presence” out of fear. “She’s just sort of sitting around and hiding – letting this lawsuit play out,” he said.

But it’s not just the sexual misconduct allegations that are drawing attention.

In a stunning addition to her claims, Lauren Pisciotta alleges she was targeted in a coordinated “swatting” incident—where false emergency reports led to armed police raids. One such raid by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office allegedly took place after a fabricated report that she had murdered her mother. Lauren Pisciotta believes West orchestrated the incident.

She also claims she received threatening phone calls warning her not to pursue legal action against Kanye West, also known as Ye.

In her lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta outlines deeply troubling behavior in Kanye West’s professional environment, alleging that employees at Yeezy were exposed to rampant racism and antisemitism. According to court filings, West reportedly demanded that staff “draw swastikas in the workplace” and frequently interrogated employees he suspected were Jewish.

In response, Kanye West has strongly denied all allegations, calling the claims “fantasy fiction.” His legal team has dismissed Pisciotta’s filings as contradictory and inconsistent, stating that “each new revision discredits the others.”

Kanye West’s spokesperson told USA Today that they are “ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury.”

Still, Pisciotta’s attorney pointed to West’s own social media posts—including references to “Heil Hitler” and calling himself a “walking Me Too”—as potential admissions that could be brought into evidence at trial.

The civil case is expected to move forward in court next month. As it unfolds, it is likely to cast further light on the increasingly chaotic world surrounding one of pop culture’s most polarizing figures.