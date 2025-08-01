Anthony Hopkins Wears Kim Kardashian’s Skims Face Wrap—and Embraces His Inner Hannibal Lecter

Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims product—the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap—has sparked a social media storm, thanks in part to none other than Silence of the Lambs legend Sir Anthony Hopkins. The 87-year-old actor leaned into the internet’s Hannibal Lecter comparisons with a cheeky Instagram Reel that quickly went viral.

Wearing the nude version of Kardashian’s face wrap, paired with a vibrant Hawaiian shirt and his signature charm, Anthony Hopkins delivered a wink to fans of the iconic 1991 thriller. “Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” he said in the now-viral clip. Complete with his infamous slurp and a Hannibal-style farewell—“Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner”—Anthony Hopkins sealed the skit with a tag for Kim Kardashian herself.

Naturally, Kim Kardashian couldn’t stay silent. “I’m screaming!!!!” the reality star and mogul posted to her Instagram Stories, resharing the video and embracing the moment with delight.







The Skims face wrap, which dropped on Tuesday, July 29, promises to “snatch” the jawline using collagen-infused sculpting fabric. Available in two colors—clay and cocoa—the product sold out almost immediately after launch, even before Sir Anthony Hopkins’ comedic endorsement.

Social media was quick to catch the Hannibal Lecter vibes when Kim Kardashian first teased the product. Comments like “What in the Hannibal is this?” and “Hannibal girl summer” lit up Instagram and Twitter, prompting memes that quickly turned the face wrap into an unexpected viral sensation.

Anthony Hopkins, who won an Academy Award for his chilling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter, famously wore a nude muzzle mask in the film to keep the fictional cannibal at bay. The eerie similarity between the movie prop and Kardashian’s new sculpting accessory was too good for the internet—or the actor himself—to ignore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

The launch of the face wrap marks Skims’ foray into facial shapewear, a bold expansion for a brand already known for redefining body contouring. Promoted as “the ultimate face innovation,” the product is aimed at beauty and wellness enthusiasts seeking non-invasive jawline support.

While the face wrap’s practical benefits remain up for debate, one thing is clear: Anthony Hopkins just gave Skims a viral marketing moment money couldn’t buy.

In an age where celebrity endorsements often feel overly curated, Hopkins’ playful self-parody reminds us that humor still rules the internet. Whether you see it as horror-chic or haute couture, this crossover between an iconic film villain and the queen of contouring is the unexpected 2025 collab we never knew we needed.

Skims may be shaping faces—but Sir Anthony Hopkins just reshaped the internet’s mood with one viral post.