Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl Album Art Sparks Backlash from Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson

Taylor Swift is once again at the center of pop culture debate—this time not for her music, but for the album art of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. According to reports, Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson feel the cover borrows heavily from their past work without giving them credit.

Britney Spears: “It Feels Like a Rip-Off”

Sources close to Britney Spears told RadarOnline that the “Toxic” singer was frustrated after seeing Taylor Swift’s sparkling cover, which features the star in a rhinestone-studded bra and bedazzled thong. Spears reportedly felt the look was lifted directly from her 2001 Dream Within a Dream Tour, where she famously donned a similar glittering stage outfit.







While Britney Spears allegedly doesn’t mind inspiring younger artists, insiders say she was upset by the lack of acknowledgment. “She felt disappointed because she wasn’t given credit. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong,” a friend of Spears said.

Britney Spears even suggested that a credit in Swift’s liner notes would have been a respectful way to acknowledge the influence.

Pamela Anderson: Déjà Vu from The Last Showgirl

It’s not just Britney. Pamela Anderson also believes her work was channeled in Swift’s new aesthetic. According to insiders, Pamela Anderson noticed striking similarities between Taylor Swift’s album visuals and her own 2024 film, The Last Showgirl, which carried a bold “vintage Vegas” vibe.

From the glitter-soaked costumes to the retro neon palette, Pamela Anderson reportedly felt that Swift’s team borrowed her movie’s signature look without acknowledgment. “Credits in the liner notes for her and Brit would be the classy thing to do,” one source said.

Taylor Swift’s Perspective

For her part, Taylor Swift has described The Life of a Showgirl as a deeply personal project. On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Swift explained that the album captures “what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life” during her Eras Tour. She described the period as “exuberant, electric, and vibrant,” hinting that the sparkling cover reflects the emotional energy she felt during that time.

So far, Swift has not publicly addressed Britney Spears’ or Pamela Anderson’s concerns.

The controversy has already ignited fan debates across social media. While some Swifties argue that Swift’s imagery is an homage to icons before her, others side with Spears and Anderson, noting that inspiration without credit can feel dismissive.

Music industry watchers say the drama could heighten anticipation for Swift’s new album—but it also raises larger questions about how pop stars acknowledge the legacies of those who came before them.