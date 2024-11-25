Pamela Anderson Returns in The Last Showgirl, a Las Vegas Drama by Gia Coppola

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola, brings Pamela Anderson back to the big screen in a heartfelt Las Vegas story. The film follows Shelley, a veteran showgirl whose career is nearing its end as her stage production shuts down. The movie explores her struggle to find purpose and redefine herself in a world that’s moving on without her. Pamela Anderson leads a talented cast in this drama. Jamie Lee Curtis plays a waitress and close friend of Shelley, offering support as she faces tough decisions. Dave Bautista plays Shelley’s ex-manager and former partner, who delivers the bad news about her career.

Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song play younger showgirls moving on to new opportunities, while Billie Lourd stars as Shelley’s daughter, Hannah. Their relationships add emotional layers to the film.









Pamela Anderson’s Big-Screen Comeback

This movie is Pamela Anderson’s first major role in years, and her performance has been praised since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Critics have noted her ability to show a different side of herself, focusing on emotions and personal growth.

At a TIFF event, Pamela Anderson said, “Much of my career was about how I looked. This movie is about finding who I am beyond that.” Her role as Shelley shows a side of her acting that many haven’t seen before.

A Story About Change

The Last Showgirl explores what happens when someone stays in a place like Las Vegas after the spotlight fades. Shelley’s story reflects themes of change, resilience, and finding a new path in life. The setting of Las Vegas adds a mix of glamour and struggle that mirrors her journey.

Music Adds Another Dimension

The film also features a new original song, “Beautiful That Way,” written and performed by Miley Cyrus. The song has already earned a Hollywood Music In Media Awards nomination for Best Song from an Independent Film. A snippet of it can be heard in the movie’s trailer, and Miley Cyrus has been spotted filming a music video for the track. While the song’s full release is expected in December, it has already drawn attention for its emotional depth and connection to the film’s themes. See the trailer here –

Awards and Release Plans

The Gia Coppola movie received positive feedback at TIFF and has positioned Anderson as a potential Best Actress contender at the Oscars. Roadside Attractions will give the film a limited release in Los Angeles on December 13, 2024, to qualify for awards before a nationwide release on January 10, 2025.

With its focus on personal growth, strong performances, and a moving soundtrack, The Last Showgirl promises to be a memorable story about resilience and new beginnings.