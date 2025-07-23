Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London

The red carpet sizzled in London Tuesday night as Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson stepped out for the U.K. premiere of “The Naked Gun”, the much-anticipated reboot of the beloved slapstick franchise. But it wasn’t just the fans going wild—it was the stars themselves stealing the show.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, who co-star in the reboot, shared a heartwarming moment that had the cameras flashing and social media buzzing. As they posed together for photos at Cineworld Leicester Square, Anderson leaned in and planted a sweet kiss on Neeson’s cheek—instantly melting hearts online.

Pamela Anderson radiated old-school Hollywood glamour in a strapless royal purple Rodarte gown, styled by celebrity favorite Bailey Moon. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo heels and sparkling Pandora jewels, offering a head-turning mix of elegance and nostalgia—a perfect fit for a premiere that honored a comedy classic.







In an Instagram Story posted before the screening, the Baywatch icon opened up about the film and working alongside Liam Neeson. “I had so much fun from beginning to end,” she said. “And working with Liam was a real highlight.” Fans are already calling them the “surprise duo of the year.”

The film itself reboots the original Naked Gun franchise, a trilogy that began in 1988 and was born from the cult hit TV series Police Squad! The original trilogy starred the late Leslie Nielsen as bumbling but lovable detective Frank Drebin. This time, Liam Neeson takes the reins as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., son of the original character, tasked with saving the world and keeping the chaos hilarious.

If the premiere’s energy is any indication, fans can expect plenty of outrageous humor, physical gags, and unexpected heart. The new film’s synopsis promises that Drebin Jr. “follows in his father’s footsteps to lead Police Squad and save the world!” And with Liam Neeson’s signature gravitas clashing delightfully with slapstick absurdity, there’s no shortage of anticipation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

The reboot also boasts an eclectic supporting cast, including Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston—an ensemble that blends comedy, action, and unexpected star power.

Whether you’re a fan of the original or curious about this updated take, “The Naked Gun” promises a riot of laughs and possibly one of the most unexpected—and delightful—pairings of the year in Anderson and Neeson.

“The Naked Gun” hits theaters worldwide on August 1. Get ready for the return of deadpan detective chaos, this time with a purple-gowned bombshell and a very game Liam Neeson.