Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London Kiss

E! News

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London

Screen Plunge
Published on

The red carpet sizzled in London Tuesday night as Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson stepped out for the U.K. premiere of “The Naked Gun”, the much-anticipated reboot of the beloved slapstick franchise. But it wasn’t just the fans going wild—it was the stars themselves stealing the show.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, who co-star in the reboot, shared a heartwarming moment that had the cameras flashing and social media buzzing. As they posed together for photos at Cineworld Leicester Square, Anderson leaned in and planted a sweet kiss on Neeson’s cheek—instantly melting hearts online.

Pamela Anderson radiated old-school Hollywood glamour in a strapless royal purple Rodarte gown, styled by celebrity favorite Bailey Moon. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo heels and sparkling Pandora jewels, offering a head-turning mix of elegance and nostalgia—a perfect fit for a premiere that honored a comedy classic.



In an Instagram Story posted before the screening, the Baywatch icon opened up about the film and working alongside Liam Neeson. “I had so much fun from beginning to end,” she said. “And working with Liam was a real highlight.” Fans are already calling them the “surprise duo of the year.”

The film itself reboots the original Naked Gun franchise, a trilogy that began in 1988 and was born from the cult hit TV series Police Squad! The original trilogy starred the late Leslie Nielsen as bumbling but lovable detective Frank Drebin. This time, Liam Neeson takes the reins as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., son of the original character, tasked with saving the world and keeping the chaos hilarious.

If the premiere’s energy is any indication, fans can expect plenty of outrageous humor, physical gags, and unexpected heart. The new film’s synopsis promises that Drebin Jr. “follows in his father’s footsteps to lead Police Squad and save the world!” And with Liam Neeson’s signature gravitas clashing delightfully with slapstick absurdity, there’s no shortage of anticipation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

The reboot also boasts an eclectic supporting cast, including Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston—an ensemble that blends comedy, action, and unexpected star power.

Whether you’re a fan of the original or curious about this updated take, “The Naked Gun” promises a riot of laughs and possibly one of the most unexpected—and delightful—pairings of the year in Anderson and Neeson.

Pamela Anderson Returns in The Last Showgirl, a Las Vegas Drama by Gia Coppola

“The Naked Gun” hits theaters worldwide on August 1. Get ready for the return of deadpan detective chaos, this time with a purple-gowned bombshell and a very game Liam Neeson.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death, Faces 40 Years for Illicit Ketamine Supply Dr. Salvador Plasencia Mark Chavez

Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death, Faces 40 Years for Illicit Ketamine Supply
By July 24, 2025
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London Kiss

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London
By July 24, 2025
Why France’s First Couple Is Suing Candace Owens in the U.S. for Defamation — And What It Means for Free Speech French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron

Why France’s First Couple Is Suing Candace Owens in the U.S. for Defamation — And What It Means for Free Speech
By July 24, 2025
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London Kiss

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London
By July 24, 2025
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Luxurious Yacht Getaway in Menorca

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Luxurious Yacht Getaway in Menorca
By July 23, 2025
Bruce Willis Health Update: Family Speaks Out with Emotional Tributes Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Health Update: Family Speaks Out with Emotional Tributes Amid Dementia Battle
By July 22, 2025
New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite Game Freak Nintendo

New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite
By July 23, 2025
Equitas Small Finance Bank Launches FCNR Deposits and Explorer Savings Account for NRIs and Seafarers

Equitas Small Finance Bank Launches FCNR Deposits and Explorer Savings Account for NRIs and Seafarers
By July 22, 2025
Spanish Skincare Giant Casmara Brings Global Anti-Aging Innovations

Spanish Skincare Giant Casmara Brings Global Anti-Aging Innovations
By July 21, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite Game Freak Nintendo

New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite
By July 23, 2025
Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India’s Web3 Ecosystem

Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India’s Web3 Ecosystem
By July 22, 2025
CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025

CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025
By July 21, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
To Top
Loading...