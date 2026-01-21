Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is heading into 2026 with major momentum as it approaches the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Following an already packed 2025, The Pokémon Company is doubling down on Mega Evolution, anniversary celebrations, and tightly curated expansions designed to appeal to both collectors and competitive players.

While the full roadmap for the year has yet to be revealed, three major Pokémon TCG products are already confirmed for 2026, offering a clear preview of what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes Launches January 30, 2026

The first major release of the year, Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes, arrives on January 30, 2026, marking the first English Mega Evolution expansion since the series debuted in late 2025.

The set features nearly 290 cards and leans heavily into classic Mega Pokémon, new Tera cards, Team Rocket Pokémon, and a new Stadium card. Collector demand has already driven limited preorder availability across major retailers, with some products selling above MSRP shortly after listings went live.

Elite Trainer Boxes, booster bundles, themed collections, mini tins, and premium poster collections centered on Mega Lucario and Mega Gardevoir make Ascended Heroes one of the most comprehensive releases in recent Pokémon TCG history.

Pokémon Day 2026 Collection Celebrates 30 Years

Launching alongside Ascended Heroes on January 30 is the Pokémon Day 2026 Collection, a small commemorative release celebrating Pokémon’s 30th anniversary on February 27.

The collection includes a stamped foil Pikachu promo card, a metallic Pokémon coin, and three booster packs from different expansions. Though limited in scope, the anniversary branding and exclusive promo make it a high-interest item for collectors. Availability is expected to be limited, with early listings already marked as “Coming Soon” at several retailers.

Mega Evolution: Perfect Order Arrives March 2026

The next major expansion, Mega Evolution: Perfect Order, is scheduled for release in March 2026. Recently announced, the 120-card set will focus heavily on Pokémon featured in the upcoming Legends: Z-A video game.

Confirmed cards include Mega Zygarde ex, Mega Starmie ex, Mega Clefable ex, and Meowth ex. While preorder details have not yet been announced, the set is expected to build on the foundation laid by Ascended Heroes while introducing more competitive-focused mechanics.

2025 Set the Stage for a Strong 2026

The ambitious 2026 lineup follows one of the most eventful years in Pokémon TCG history. In 2025, fans saw major releases including Prismatic Evolutions, Journey Together, Destined Rivals, Black Bolt and White Flare, Mega Evolution, and Phantasmal Flames.

The introduction of Mega Evolution as a new series helped move the TCG beyond the Scarlet and Violet era, with demand pushing sealed products and chase cards to premium prices.

With Mega Evolution continuing, anniversary celebrations underway, and Legends: Z-A influencing future expansions, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for the Pokémon Trading Card Game.