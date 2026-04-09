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Lebanon thought it was Ceasefire, Until Israel Strikes Killed 200 in 10 Mins

While Lebanon thought it was under Ceasefire Israel 10 mins strikes killed 200 people US Iran Ceasefire violation

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Lebanon thought it was Ceasefire, Until Israel Strikes Killed 200 in 10 Mins

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Just hours after a ceasefire announcement raised hopes for peace in the Middle East, a devastating wave of Israeli airstrikes struck Lebanon, killing more than 200 people and injuring over 1,000, according to Lebanese health officials.

The ceasefire, reportedly brokered with backing from Donald Trump, was meant to pause escalating hostilities across the region. Instead, residents in Beirut and beyond were caught off guard when Israeli jets launched a coordinated 10-minute aerial blitz on Wednesday.

The strikes marked one of the most intense bombardments in recent weeks, shattering expectations that the conflict might be entering a calmer phase.

Murderous Airstrikes Across Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out what it described as its largest coordinated attack since the start of its ongoing military campaign. The operation targeted over 100 sites in Lebanon, including alleged Hezbollah headquarters, military infrastructure, and command centers, in a period of 10 mins.

Key areas hit included central Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern regions such as Nabatieh, Sidon, and Tyre. Notably, densely populated civilian neighborhoods were also impacted, leading to widespread destruction.

In Tallet el Khayat, a residential district in Beirut, a 10-storey building was reduced to rubble without warning, leaving emergency crews scrambling to search for survivors.

Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Crisis

Lebanese authorities declared a day of national mourning as rescue operations continued across affected areas. Officials described the incident as a “massacre,” with civilians accounting for a significant portion of the casualties.

Civil defense teams, already strained after weeks of ongoing conflict, faced immense challenges navigating the destruction. Many families remain unaccounted for, with hopes fading as recovery efforts continue.

Since the latest escalation began, more than 1,700 people have reportedly been killed in Lebanon, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis.

Regional Tensions Escalate Further

The strikes have intensified an already volatile regional conflict involving Israel, Iran, and allied groups such as Hezbollah. Iran condemned the attacks as a “grave violation” of the ceasefire and called on the United States to intervene.

Despite international criticism, there has been no immediate public rebuke from Washington, a key ally of Israel.

Hezbollah’s response appeared limited in the immediate aftermath, with reports of rockets fired toward Israel hours later. Meanwhile, Israeli forces claimed further operations had eliminated key figures linked to the group, though independent verification remains unclear.

Uncertain Path Forward

The latest developments raise serious questions about the viability of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. Analysts suggest that while Israel aims to weaken Hezbollah militarily, such operations are unlikely to eliminate the group.

Within Lebanon, both supporters and critics of Hezbollah have united in condemning the strikes, reflecting a rare moment of national solidarity amid tragedy.

As global attention turns to the region, the risk of further escalation remains high. The fragile hope for peace appears increasingly distant, with both sides signaling readiness to continue military operations.

  • While Lebanon thought it was under Ceasefire Israel 10 mins strikes killed 200 people US Iran Ceasefire violation
  • While Lebanon thought it was under Ceasefire Israel 10 mins strikes killed 200 people US Iran Ceasefire violation

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