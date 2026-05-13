US Intelligence Says Iran Still Holds Majority of Missile Arsenal Despite Conflict Damage

Fresh intelligence assessments reported by major US media outlets suggest that Iran has retained much of its missile capability despite months of military conflict and repeated strikes targeting its infrastructure.

According to reports published by The New York Times and The Washington Post, classified US intelligence findings indicate that Tehran still possesses roughly 70% of its pre-war missile stockpile and a similar percentage of its mobile missile launchers.

The revelations have sparked renewed debate over the effectiveness of recent military operations and the long-term strategic balance in the region.

Intelligence Reports Challenge Public Narrative

The reported intelligence assessments contrast sharply with earlier public statements from the US administration, which had suggested Iran’s military capabilities were severely weakened following the joint military campaign launched earlier this year by Israel and the United States.

According to the reports, Iran has also regained access to most of its underground missile facilities and storage sites. Intelligence sources cited by the publications claim that nearly 90% of Iran’s underground infrastructure remains functional or has been restored.

Officials reportedly expressed particular concern about missile sites located near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor that has long been viewed as a geopolitical flashpoint.

Top picture: Reality

Bottom picture: An impossible dream pic.twitter.com/oczwbnIWiR — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) May 12, 2026

Underground Facilities Remain Operational

The intelligence findings suggest Iran has managed to repair portions of its damaged missile systems and possibly assemble new missiles despite ongoing international pressure and military strikes.

Reports also indicate that mobile launch systems, considered crucial for Iran’s military strategy because of their ability to evade detection, remain largely intact.

Analysts say the survival of these launchers significantly strengthens Iran’s ability to maintain deterrence and preserve operational flexibility in the event of future escalation.

Trump Criticizes Media Coverage

Meanwhile, Donald Trump criticized media reporting on the conflict through posts on Truth Social, accusing news organizations of portraying Iran as militarily resilient.

Trump argued that such coverage undermined US interests, although he did not directly reference specific reports or outlets.

The comments arrive as debate intensifies in Washington over the financial and strategic costs of the conflict, which has already drawn global attention due to its impact on oil markets, regional stability, and international diplomacy.

Fragile Ceasefire Adds Uncertainty

A fragile ceasefire currently remains in place, though negotiations aimed at reaching a long-term settlement have reportedly stalled.

Regional observers warn that the latest intelligence reports could complicate diplomatic efforts by reinforcing concerns that Iran still maintains significant military leverage despite months of sustained pressure.

Security experts also note that the situation highlights the growing importance of underground military infrastructure in modern warfare, particularly for countries seeking to preserve strategic assets during extended conflicts.

As tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East, questions remain about whether diplomatic channels can prevent another escalation — or whether the region is entering a prolonged phase of military uncertainty.