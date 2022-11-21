NDTV and Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware have launched True Legend – The Future of Young India, an impactful initiative that celebrates individuals who have gone beyond the material markers of success to create a positive impact on the world. The initiative will showcase these ‘champions of good’ from different fields like Start-up Tech, Business Innovation, Music, Sports, Environment, Social Work etc.

The initiative will identify and felicitate these True Legends through multiple levels of evaluation, including a NDTV editorial shortlisting process – through which nominees across these categories have been selected. One ‘True Legend’ from each of these categories will ultimately be shortlisted through public voting and selection by the esteemed Jury of this initiative.









The Jury comprises individuals who inspire the aspirations of young India and are ‘True Legends’ themselves.

They are, Kunal Kapoor – Actor, Model & Co-founder of Ketto, Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder Mamaearth, Bhaichung Bhutia – India Football Legend, Rabbi Shergill – Iconic Musician, Taran Chabbra – Founder Neeman’s.

Over the years, Seagram’s 100 Pipers has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society. The brand has consistently brought to life the belief of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ – a rallying cry that inspires people to go beyond the material markers of success to make a positive impact on the world. Building on this strong legacy, the brand seeks to continue inspiring consumers to strive towards creating a better world with this initiative as well. To empower consumers to be active participants, 100 Pipers has also created a special ‘Be Remembered for Good’ category as part of this initiative. In this category, anyone can share stories of people who might not be well-known to the world but are ‘champions of good’ and should be celebrate for the impact they make on society.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers believes in leadership with purpose, and we always strive to work with partners who are aligned to our core philosophy of ‘Be Remembered for Good’. This partnership with NDTV is in complete synergy with our larger purpose as a brand, with the ‘True Legend- The Future of Young India’ initiative being curated to celebrate inspiring individuals who are driving real, positive impact in the world.”

Suparna Singh, President, NDTV Group said, “NDTV is thrilled to be honouring young Indians whose work and lives demonstrate the best of integrity, compassion, innovation and leadership. In this very special landmark year for India, it means so much to host this event in partnership with 100 Pipers to recognise the best that India has to offer.”

To know more about the Jury, the nominees & the inspiring stories of goodness, log onto the initiative’s dedicated website. To be active participants in this initiative, you can also celebrate True Legends around you by nominating these champions of good on the True Legends website: https://sites.ndtv.com/truelegend

NDTV is and has been for more than a quarter-century, a pioneer in India’s news television and digital journalism. Founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, NDTV is today the most-watched, credible, and respected news network in India and a leader on the Internet.

NDTV is most proud of how its work impacts the real world and how it is using its powerful reach to campaign for and with the people of India. Over 30 years of dedicated and innovative programming has brought into focus several social issues ranging from Save Our Tigers; the Greenathon, Banega Swachch India, and the Road to Safety campaigns. Seen as an honest, unbiased, and fearless crusader, NDTV’s sustained and award-winning campaigns against injustice and human rights violations have forced apathetic governments to act, legislation to be changed, and made the nation aware of the power of the people.