Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo — Its Cheapest Laptop Ever in Bold AI Push

Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo — Its Cheapest Laptop Ever in Bold AI Push

Apple has officially entered the budget laptop wars. The tech giant unveiled the MacBook Neo, starting at just $599, marking the most affordable Mac ever released and signaling a major expansion into the student and entry-level market.

The launch caps a week of hardware announcements, including updates to the iPhone 17e, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro lineup. But it’s the Neo that’s generating the most buzz — not for power, but for price.

Apple’s Most Affordable Mac Yet

For years, the entry price for a Mac laptop hovered around $999. With the MacBook Neo, Apple has nearly halved that price, directly targeting Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs that dominate classrooms and first-time buyer segments.

According to Apple Inc., the MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip — the same silicon family used in the iPhone 16 series — rather than the M-series processors found in the MacBook Air and Pro models. This shift allows Apple to deliver macOS at a dramatically lower price point.

Despite using an iPhone-grade chip, the MacBook Neo runs the full macOS operating system and supports Apple Intelligence features, which the company says can perform AI-related tasks up to three times faster than comparable PC laptops.

Design, Display, and Key Features

The MacBook Neo features:

  • 13-inch display (2408 x 1506 resolution)

  • Up to 500 nits of brightness

  • 8GB RAM (non-upgradable)

  • 256GB or 512GB storage options

  • Two USB-C ports

  • 1080p webcam

  • Headphone jack

  • Dual side-firing speakers with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos

  • Up to 16 hours of battery life

Weighing just 2.7 pounds, the Neo sports a lightweight aluminum chassis and arrives in four colors: indigo, blush, citrus, and silver — each with a matching keyboard.

The $599 base model includes 256GB storage, while a $699 version doubles storage and adds Touch ID. However, neither configuration includes Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging, or fast-charging support.

Targeting Students and Budget Buyers

The MacBook Neo appears strategically positioned to reclaim a market Apple largely ceded to Chromebooks over the past decade: students and budget-conscious households.

With Mac revenue recently dipping 7% year-over-year to $8.39 billion in the holiday quarter, Apple’s pricing shift comes at a crucial time. Meanwhile, other MacBook models have become more expensive — the 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 now starts at $1,099.

By introducing a true entry-level Mac, Apple is widening the gap between Neo and its premium laptops, potentially drawing millions of iPhone users who have never owned a Mac into the ecosystem.

Performance Tradeoffs and Market Impact

While early hands-on impressions praise the Neo’s bright display and surprisingly strong speakers for its price, there are tradeoffs. The 8GB RAM ceiling could limit long-term performance, and the A18 Pro chip won’t match the power of M-series Macs for heavy creative workloads.

Still, as an affordable macOS machine for productivity, browsing, streaming, and light creative work, the Neo could be a disruptive force in the $600 laptop segment.

Preorders are now open, with availability beginning March 11.

