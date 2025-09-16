Connect with us

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple has officially launched iOS 26, alongside iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and macOS 26 Tahoe, marking one of the company’s most ambitious software updates in recent memory. The headline feature is Liquid Glass, a semi-transparent, rounded design that transforms app icons, widgets, menus, and notifications across devices. Inspired by the depth-focused interface of the Vision Pro headset, the look has been described as both futuristic and polarizing.

When and How to Get iOS 26

The update began rolling out globally on Monday, with downloads available at 6 p.m. UK time (1 p.m. ET). Unlike other manufacturers, Apple pushes updates simultaneously across all eligible devices.

To install iOS 26, users can head to Settings > General > Software Update. For watchOS 26, an iPhone 11 or newer must first be updated, while Macs can update through System Settings. All updates are free of charge — if you’re asked to pay, it’s a scam.

Device Compatibility

Apple has ensured wide support for iOS 26 and its sibling updates. Eligible devices include:

  • iPhone: iPhone 11 (2019) and newer

  • iPad: 2018 iPad Pro, 2019 iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad mini (5th gen), iPad (8th gen) and newer

  • Apple Watch: Series 6 (2020) and later

  • Mac: MacBook Air (2020+), MacBook Pro (2019+ for 16-inch, 2020+ for 13-inch), Mac mini (2020+), iMac (2020+), Mac Studio (2022+), and Mac Pro (2019+)

What’s New in iOS 26

  • Liquid Glass Icons: Home screens can now feature translucent or color-tinted app icons.

  • Dynamic Notifications: Alerts bounce into view, while widgets display at the bottom of the lock screen.

  • Adaptive Buttons: Safari and Camera now shrink controls until needed, creating cleaner interfaces.

  • Smarter Communication Apps: The Phone app screens unknown calls, Messages auto-filters spam, and FaceTime integrates live translation.

  • Games App: A centralized hub replaces Game Center, housing libraries, achievements, and multiplayer events.

iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe

The iPad receives its biggest boost in years with true multitasking: a Mac-like menu bar, overlapping windows, and the ability to tile, snap, or resize apps at will. The revamped Files app now supports default programs for file types, while Preview arrives on iPad for document editing.

On Macs, Liquid Glass brings rounded windows and floating menus, while new features like Live Activities in the menu bar and enhanced Spotlight actions bridge the gap between mobile and desktop.

watchOS 26: Fitness Meets AI

The Apple Watch embraces Liquid Glass styling and introduces Workout Buddy, an AI-powered fitness coach offering real-time feedback. Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches also unlock blood pressure monitoring and sleep scores, adding more health-centric tools.

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Apple’s iOS 26 update isn’t just another yearly refresh — it’s a sweeping overhaul that redefines the look and feel of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. With a mix of cosmetic polish, smarter communication features, and deeper integration across devices, Apple is betting big that users will embrace the Liquid Glass era.

