Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever Formula 1 f1 Media rights

Apple TV+

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever

Published on

Apple is officially throwing its hat into the Formula One ring — and it’s not playing small. According to multiple reports, the tech giant has submitted a massive F1 media rights bid ranging between $150 million and $200 million per year to acquire exclusive global broadcast rights to the world’s premier racing circuit. That figure dwarfs the current $85–$90 million annual deal Formula One has with ESPN.

The high-stakes bidding war signals a potential seismic shift in how fans watch F1 — and in the broader sports broadcasting landscape.

Apple Racing Into the Fast Lane

The timing of Apple’s TV+ bid for Formula One is no coincidence. Following the global success of its Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie, which has already grossed over $300 million worldwide, Apple appears to be doubling down on its motorsport ambitions. Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in F1: The Movie, now Apple TV+’s most successful original movie to date, likely helped convince executives that there’s more than just cinematic value in Formula One — there’s streaming gold.



If Apple secures the F1 media rights, it will join Major League Soccer (MLS) in its growing portfolio of premium sports offerings, further positioning Apple TV+ as a serious player in the live sports streaming game.

ESPN Could Be Outpaced

Meanwhile, ESPN is reportedly scrambling to hold onto F1 media rights, but the numbers may be too steep. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro is reportedly lobbying Liberty Media — Formula One’s parent company — to consider the network’s broader reach and marketing clout rather than just the money. But with Apple meeting or exceeding F1’s reported goal of $150 million to $180 million annually, that argument might not be enough.

The F1 move from ESPN to Apple TV+ would mirror what happened with MLS: higher rights fees, but lower visibility. That’s a significant concern for fans used to watching Formula One with minimal friction via traditional cable or ESPN’s digital platforms.

Red Bull Fires Christian Horner After 20 Years—F1 Faces Stunning Leadership Shakeup

Apple F1 Media Rights – Game-Changer for Sports Streaming

Apple’s F1 potential acquisition of media rights is more than just a flashy headline — it’s a clear indicator that the streaming wars are accelerating into the sports world. As traditional broadcasters struggle to compete with Big Tech’s deep pockets, fans may have to start juggling more subscriptions just to keep up with their favorite sports.

Still, Apple’s focus on global exclusivity, sleek user experience, and cinematic storytelling (as seen with the F1: The Movie) could revolutionize how motorsports are packaged and consumed.

While nothing has been finalized yet, one thing is clear: Formula One is about to become a major battleground in the ongoing war between legacy media and tech giants. If Apple crosses the finish line first, it could reshape not just F1 broadcasting but the entire sports media ecosystem.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever Formula 1 f1 Media rights

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever
By July 13, 2025
Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets Got Back 2025 US tour Tickets Beatles

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets
By July 11, 2025
Diddy’s Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Launch Fashion Brand 12TWINTY1 Days After Father’s Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy’s Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Launch Fashion Brand 12TWINTY1 Days After Father’s Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict
By July 10, 2025
Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever Formula 1 f1 Media rights

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever
By July 13, 2025
Drake Iceman Mode at Wireless 2025, Crowns London King of Hip-Hop Wireless Festival 2025 Kendrick Lamar Lebron James

Drake Iceman Mode at Wireless 2025, Crowns London King of Hip-Hop
By July 13, 2025
Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era Utah Park City Colorado

Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era
By July 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship India Qualifier in Chennai

Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...