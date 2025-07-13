Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever

Apple is officially throwing its hat into the Formula One ring — and it’s not playing small. According to multiple reports, the tech giant has submitted a massive F1 media rights bid ranging between $150 million and $200 million per year to acquire exclusive global broadcast rights to the world’s premier racing circuit. That figure dwarfs the current $85–$90 million annual deal Formula One has with ESPN.

The high-stakes bidding war signals a potential seismic shift in how fans watch F1 — and in the broader sports broadcasting landscape.

Apple Racing Into the Fast Lane

The timing of Apple’s TV+ bid for Formula One is no coincidence. Following the global success of its Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie, which has already grossed over $300 million worldwide, Apple appears to be doubling down on its motorsport ambitions. Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in F1: The Movie, now Apple TV+’s most successful original movie to date, likely helped convince executives that there’s more than just cinematic value in Formula One — there’s streaming gold.







If Apple secures the F1 media rights, it will join Major League Soccer (MLS) in its growing portfolio of premium sports offerings, further positioning Apple TV+ as a serious player in the live sports streaming game.

ESPN Could Be Outpaced

Meanwhile, ESPN is reportedly scrambling to hold onto F1 media rights, but the numbers may be too steep. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro is reportedly lobbying Liberty Media — Formula One’s parent company — to consider the network’s broader reach and marketing clout rather than just the money. But with Apple meeting or exceeding F1’s reported goal of $150 million to $180 million annually, that argument might not be enough.

The F1 move from ESPN to Apple TV+ would mirror what happened with MLS: higher rights fees, but lower visibility. That’s a significant concern for fans used to watching Formula One with minimal friction via traditional cable or ESPN’s digital platforms.

Apple F1 Media Rights – Game-Changer for Sports Streaming

Apple’s F1 potential acquisition of media rights is more than just a flashy headline — it’s a clear indicator that the streaming wars are accelerating into the sports world. As traditional broadcasters struggle to compete with Big Tech’s deep pockets, fans may have to start juggling more subscriptions just to keep up with their favorite sports.

Still, Apple’s focus on global exclusivity, sleek user experience, and cinematic storytelling (as seen with the F1: The Movie) could revolutionize how motorsports are packaged and consumed.

While nothing has been finalized yet, one thing is clear: Formula One is about to become a major battleground in the ongoing war between legacy media and tech giants. If Apple crosses the finish line first, it could reshape not just F1 broadcasting but the entire sports media ecosystem.