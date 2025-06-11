Apple’s Haptic ‘F1’ Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Lets You Feel the Action — Literally

To experience the haptic trailer, you’ll need an iPhone running the latest version of iOS 18. Simply open the TV app and look for the F1: The Movie banner at the top or scroll down to find it in the carousel. Tap the poster, and you’re off to the races — quite literally.

In a groundbreaking move at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple didn’t just showcase its latest operating systems — it shook up the film industry, quite literally. As part of its keynote, Apple unveiled a first-of-its-kind “haptic trailer” for F1: The Movie, its upcoming action drama starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski.

And yes, you can actually feel it.

What Is a Haptic Trailer?

Apple’s F1: The Movie haptic trailer isn’t just about stunning visuals or roaring engines — it’s designed to be experienced through touch. The two-minute “haptic trailer” utilises the Taptic Engine inside iPhones to generate vibrations in real-time, mirroring the on-screen intensity.

So when Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 car screeches out of the pit lane, your iPhone vibrates like you’re gripping the steering wheel. Tire changes? Subtle taps. A high-speed straightaway? You’ll feel the adrenaline as your device buzzes in sync with the race.







This immersive haptic trailer experience is the first of its kind in movie marketing, leveraging Apple’s deep integration of hardware and software to literally bring the trailer to life — and right into your palm.

How to Watch Brad Pitt’s Vibrating F1 Trailer

To experience the haptic trailer, you’ll need an iPhone running the latest version of iOS 18. Simply open the TV app and look for the F1: The Movie banner at the top or scroll down to find it in the carousel. Tap the poster, and you’re off to the races — quite literally.

While haptic feedback has long existed in Apple devices — from typing vibrations to Control Center interactions — this marks its first cinematic application, opening a new frontier in multisensory film promotion.

Apple Bets Big on F1: The Movie

F1: The Movie is shaping up to be Apple Original Films’ biggest release to date. Anchored by global star Brad Pitt and the kinetic direction of Joseph Kosinski, the film fuses celebrity power with one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

Set for an exclusive theatrical release on June 27, the film will stream on Apple TV+ later in the year. Apple is banking on the haptic trailer to build anticipation and push the envelope in how audiences engage with marketing content.

And the buzz is already building — both figuratively and literally.

The Future of Immersive Trailers?

By turning smartphones into sensation machines, Apple is offering a taste of what could be the future of content previews. Imagine horror trailers that send chills through your hand, or action sequences that thump with every explosion. With F1: The Movie, Apple isn’t just promoting a film — it’s redefining the trailer experience.

Brad Pitt might be behind the wheel, but Apple just took the lead.