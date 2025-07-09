Red Bull Fires Christian Horner After 20 Years—F1 Faces Stunning Leadership Shakeup

In a bombshell that has sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 world, Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull Racing team principal after a 20-year reign that saw the team rise to global dominance. The move ends one of the most successful tenures in F1 history, with Horner overseeing 124 Grand Prix victories, eight drivers’ championships, and six constructors’ titles since taking charge in 2005. However, Max Verstappen and his father, Jos, have long had a strained relationship with Christian Horner.

The Plunge Daily had earlier reported on the situation with Christian Horner.

However, according to ESPN and insider sources, rising tensions within the team, along with a string of internal conflicts—both personal and performance-related—finally forced Red Bull’s hand.







Red Bull Confirms Exit, Cites Leadership Transition

In an official statement, Red Bull senior executive Oliver Mintzlaff praised Horner’s contributions: “With his tireless commitment and innovative thinking, Christian was instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.”

But behind closed doors, things were far from harmonious. Reports indicate growing unease within Red Bull, exacerbated by a challenging 2025 season and increasing concerns over Max Verstappen’s future, with Mercedes rumoured to be eyeing his potential exit clause.

Max Verstappen, with his father, has been closely aligned with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, adding pressure on Christian Horner’s position. The situation reportedly deteriorated over back-to-back weekends at the Austrian GP and British Grand Prix, culminating in several high-level meetings that included Max Verstappen and Oliver Mintzlaff.

Scandals, Departures, and Fractures

Christian Horner’s being sacked also follows a 2024 internal investigation into sexual misconduct, which concluded with him retaining his position despite intense public scrutiny. However, the political fallout—intensified by the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz—left the team deeply divided.

Adding to the instability, Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s legendary technical director, left the team for Aston Martin earlier this year—a move that many saw as a sign of an unraveling empire.

New Leadership and What’s Next

Laurent Mekies, former Racing Bulls team principal, has been promoted to CEO of Red Bull Racing, while Alan Permane will take over as team principal of Red Bull’s junior team. These appointments mark a clear pivot in the team’s leadership and strategy moving forward.

With Max Verstappen’s future uncertain and Red Bull’s dominance under threat, all eyes now turn to how the team will regroup ahead of 2026’s regulation changes—and whether Horner’s exit is just the beginning of a wider overhaul.

We still have to hear from Christian Horner. Is Ferrari going to embrace Horner?