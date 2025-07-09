Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change”

In a week that has shaken Formula 1 to its core, Christian Horner has been officially removed from his role as Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, ending a historic 20-year tenure. While the move sparked speculation about its impact on Max Verstappen’s future, the Dutch driver’s inner circle insists business will carry on as usual.

Christian Horner’s dismissal was confirmed by Red Bull GmbH, stating he had been “released from his operational duties with effect from today.” Though rumors of unrest had been circulating for months—fueled by internal tensions, underwhelming 2025 performances, and star driver Max Verstappen’s uncertain contract—the decision still sent shockwaves through the paddock.

Max Verstappen’s Team: “We Knew Ahead of Time”

Amid swirling speculation that Horner’s exit might push Verstappen closer to a sensational Mercedes switch, Verstappen’s longtime manager Raymond Vermeulen dismissed any sense of panic. “We were informed in advance by Red Bull’s management that this decision had been taken,” Raymond Vermeulen told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. “It is up to Red Bull to give a further explanation as to the rationale.”

He added, “We continue to look at the sporting side and are looking for more performance so that we can return to the top. In that respect, nothing will change.”







The carefully crafted statement suggests that Max Verstappen—who has clinched four consecutive drivers’ championships since 2022—remains focused on performance, not politics. But the timing of Christian Horner’s departure raises fresh questions about Max Verstappen’s long-term commitment to the team.

Mercedes Rumors Intensify

With Mercedes reportedly monitoring Max Verstappen’s situation closely, insiders believe Red Bull’s internal instability could be a deciding factor. Tensions between Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, became public last season when Jos called for Horner’s removal amid sexual misconduct allegations. Although two separate investigations cleared Christian Horner, the rift between Red Bull factions deepened.

The exit of legendary technical director Adrian Newey and Red Bull’s struggles on the 2025 track have only added to the sense that Max Verstappen may be tempted to explore his exit clauses.

Red Bull: The Post-Horner Era Begins

Red Bull’s statement praised Christian Horner’s two decades of leadership, under which the team secured six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships. But behind the corporate gratitude lies an urgent need to stabilize its racing operations. Newly appointed CEO Laurent Mekies now takes the helm as the team battles to stay competitive.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen remains the most significant piece on the Formula 1 chessboard. Whether his loyalty holds or shifts in the wake of Christian Horner’s ousting remains the most closely-watched storyline of the 2025 season.