Lando Norris Wins Chaotic Austrian GP as Max Verstappen Crashes Out on First Lap

Lando Norris roared back into the championship spotlight with a spectacular victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, fending off relentless pressure from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to clinch a critical win, just as title rival Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare DNF after a Turn 3 crash with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli.

The Austrian GP race, held at Red Bull’s home circuit, could not have been more disastrous for the reigning world champion. Max Verstappen’s outing lasted barely half a lap before Kimi Antonelli misjudged the braking zone into Turn 3, sending his Mercedes into the side of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and spinning the Dutchman into early retirement. The DNF now leaves Max Verstappen 61 points adrift in the title race heading into Silverstone.







With Red Bull Racing out of the picture, the battle at the front turned into an all-McLaren showdown. Lando Norris, who had secured pole and was looking to rebound from a costly Canada clash with Oscar Piastri, was flawless under pressure. Piastri closed in twice—once during the opening stint and again in the final laps—but Lando Norris stayed cool and composed, ultimately crossing the line to claim his third win of the season and slash Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to just 15 points.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed a strong P3 at the Austrian GP after overtaking Norris at the start and later being passed by Piastri. The Monegasque driver marked Ferrari’s fourth podium of 2025, nine seconds ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, whose long wait for his first podium in red continues.

Mercedes struggled in the sweltering Styrian heat, with George Russell finishing a lonely P5, over a minute behind the winner, highlighting once again the team’s inconsistency on high-degradation circuits.

Young guns and surprise performers defined the midfield. Liam Lawson secured a brilliant P6 for Racing Bulls, while Gabriel Bortoleto, managed by Fernando Alonso, impressed with a career-first points finish in P8, just behind his mentor. Nico Hulkenberg staged the comeback of the day, storming from 20th to P9 for Sauber, while Esteban Ocon edged into the final points-paying position for Haas.

Meanwhile, it was a day to forget for Red Bull. Beyond Max Verstappen’s DNF, Yuki Tsunoda clashed with Lance Stroll and Franco Colapinto, earning a 10-second penalty and finishing 16th and last, two laps down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

The F1 now heads to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone—Lando Norris’ home race—where he’ll have a golden opportunity to ride the momentum and tighten the title fight even further. With Kimi Antonelli crashing and wounding Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri is steady, and McLaren is flying high; the championship drama is just getting started.