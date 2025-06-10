Sebastian Vettel’s Harvard Move Hints at Stunning Post-F1 Career Shift

The 37-year-old German motorsport legend Sebastian Vettel has completed a prestigious four-day course at Harvard Business School on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports. The £9,400 programme, which focuses on leadership, networking, and strategic development, signals Vettel’s growing interest in the worlds beyond racing—perhaps as a precursor to a transformative post-F1 career with Red Bull Racing.

Described as an “advanced business class,” the Harvard programme has drawn global athletes, entertainers, and industry veterans. Vettel’s participation is being widely viewed as an indicator of serious intent, not just to stay relevant in the business side of sports, but to potentially shape it.

From Tracks to Tractors to Boardrooms?

Sebastian Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season with 53 career wins and four consecutive world titles with Red Bull Racing, has already dipped his toes into new waters. He revealed last year that he was training in agriculture, fascinated by the sustainable and futuristic aspects of farming.

“I am indeed going to school. I’m training in agriculture,” Vettel told RTL. “Afterwards, I can run my own business. This world fascinates me.”

The dual interest in sustainable agriculture and business strategy is consistent with his broader post-retirement image—a thoughtful, climate-conscious sportsman keen on contributing beyond the racetrack.







A Return to Red Bull Racing? Whispers Grow Louder

What’s also fueling speculation is Sebastian Vettel’s potential return to Formula 1—but not as a driver. Rumours have swirled about Sebastian Vettel stepping into a leadership role at Red Bull Racing, possibly succeeding longtime advisor Helmut Marko. Marko himself has publicly called Vettel the “ideal successor,” noting the ex-champion’s deep understanding of the sport and his growing involvement in youth motorsport initiatives.

“He’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia,” Helmut Marko said. “Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over.”

While Sebastian Vettel hasn’t confirmed interest in the role, he hasn’t ruled it out either. “I think there’s only one Helmut,” he said. “But the challenge is inspiring.”

The Bigger Picture

Since retirement, Sebastian Vettel has also invested in the German SailGP team, aligning with his interest in sustainable sports. With ventures spanning agriculture, elite education, and elite-level team management, Vettel is crafting a unique post-F1 legacy that could make him as impactful off the track as he was on it.

Whether he ends up managing a Formula 1 empire, innovating in agri-tech, or both, Sebastian Vettel seems determined to drive the future on his own terms.