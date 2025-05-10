F1 Fans Rally Behind Sebastian Vettel for Potential Red Bull Leadership Role

Formula 1 fans have overwhelmingly expressed their support for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to step into a significant leadership role at Red Bull Racing, according to a recent poll conducted by RacingNews365. The poll found that 83% of fans would back Vettel to succeed Helmut Marko, the longtime architect of Red Bull’s junior driver programme, as the veteran advisor eyes retirement.

Helmut Marko, 82, has been instrumental in shaping Red Bull’s formidable talent pipeline since the early 2000s. Under his stewardship, the Red Bull Junior Team has discovered and developed drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz Jr.. Marko’s influence has led to Red Bull’s rise as a dominant force in modern Formula 1.

As talk of his eventual departure grows, Helmut Marko has identified Sebastian Vettel as the “ideal successor” to continue the team’s legacy of nurturing top-tier talent. The endorsement carries weight, not only because of their close professional relationship but also due to Vettel’s deep history with Red Bull Racing.

Vettel, who won four consecutive F1 world championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, has remained closely connected to the team and the sport, even after stepping away from active racing in 2022. During his career, he was lauded not only for his performance on track but also for his intelligence, leadership qualities, and increasing advocacy for environmental and social causes—traits that fans and insiders believe would translate well into a managerial or mentorship role.

When asked about the possibility of taking over Marko’s role, Vettel didn’t rule it out. While he has yet to commit to any formal position within F1’s competitive structure, his openness has only fueled speculation and excitement about his return in a new capacity.

The idea of Sebastian Vettel returning to the Red Bull Racing organisation in a leadership role has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Only 8% of those polled believed there are better candidates for the job, suggesting a near-unanimous vote of confidence in Vettel’s ability to guide the next generation of racing stars.

While Red Bull Racing has not made any official announcements about succession planning, the discussion signals a shift in the sport’s leadership dynamics. With more drivers transitioning into team roles, such as Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, and Toto Wolff, who was a driver before becoming Mercedes’ team principal, Sebastian Vettel’s move would follow a growing trend of ex-drivers bringing their firsthand experience to team operations.

As Red Bull continues to evolve beyond the Christian Horner-Helmut Marko era, the idea of someone like Vettel taking the reins resonates strongly with the sport’s legacy and future. For many, the return of the German champion in a new role could bring a fresh, thoughtful, and progressive approach to Red Bull’s driver development program—one that honours its past while preparing for the seasons ahead.