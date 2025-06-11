Connect with us

Is Arvid Lindblad the Next Max Verstappen? Red Bull’s Rising Star Gains Momentum

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Red Bull Racing may have just fast-tracked the Formula 1 career of Arvid Lindblad, their 17-year-old sensation who many insiders are already calling the next Max Verstappen. With the FIA recently approving Lindblad’s Super Licence, the spotlight has intensified on the teen phenom who is quickly climbing the motorsport ranks.

Born in the United Kingdom to a Swedish father and Indian mother, Arvid Lindblad’s mixed heritage and global appeal already make him a standout. But what truly sets him apart is his raw talent, honed over years in karting and most recently showcased with a feature race win in F2—an accomplishment that’s now fueling rumors about his potential promotion to F1.



A Generational Talent on Red Bull’s Radar

According to multiple voices within the Red Bull camp, including veteran team advisor Helmut Marko, Arvid Lindblad is no ordinary junior driver. Former F1 star Johnny Herbert, speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, compared Lindblad’s mindset and career trajectory to that of Max Verstappen himself.

Helmut Marko Admits Max Verstappen Is Losing Faith in 2025 Title Chase

“I met him when he was 14,” said Johnny Herbert. “He had the vision and maturity beyond his years. If Yuki Tsunoda continues to struggle, Lindblad is a perfect candidate for that seat.”

This endorsement comes at a time when Red Bull Racing’s second driver conundrum remains unsolved. With Max Verstappen’s dominance creating a high-pressure environment for teammates, several talented drivers—Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon—have failed to rise to the occasion. Yuki Tsunoda’s inconsistency in the notoriously tricky RB21 has only deepened the crisis.

A Threat to Tsunoda and Hope for the Future

While Arvid Lindblad’s stock continues to rise, fellow Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar is also turning heads with his consistent VCARB performances. However, Johnny Herbert believes Arvid Lindblad’s rapid progress and championship potential in F2 may give him the edge if Red Bull Racing is looking for a new teammate for Max Verstappen—or a future leader, should the Dutch champion depart.

“If Arvid Lindblad wins the F2 championship, Red Bull will want the champion in their second seat,” Herbert explained. “Even if Hadjar is more consistent, Lindblad’s ceiling is higher.”

This raises a compelling question: could Red Bull’s next generational driver be ready to make his debut while still a teenager, echoing the path of Verstappen himself?

F1’s Next Big Bet

Arvid Lindblad’s journey is being closely watched not just for his age and pace, but also for the strategic implications it holds for Red Bull. With Max Verstappen rumored to be considering options beyond 2026, the team appears to be cultivating two top-tier successors: Isack Hadjar, the calm and consistent racer, and Arvid Lindblad, the explosive prodigy with star power and raw pace.

While it’s too early to declare Arvid Lindblad as Max Verstappen 2.0, the signs are undeniable. With a Super Licence in hand, a rapid rise through the ranks, and key backing from Red Bull brass, Arvid Lindblad might just be F1’s next big story—and the driver to watch in 2025.


