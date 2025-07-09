Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands NBA 2K26 Cover As Bradley Beal Buyout Rumors Shake Up Offseason

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the face of NBA 2K26, capping off his MVP-caliber rise with a coveted spot on the video game’s cover. But while the Oklahoma City Thunder star is celebrating, Bradley Beal might be on the verge of a fresh start, with multiple title contenders reportedly interested after buyout rumours swirl in Phoenix.

In the NBA world, representation on the 2K cover means superstardom. And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) has earned every bit of it. With career highs across the board and a deep playoff run with OKC, his spot on the NBA 2K26 cover solidifies him as a certified elite player — and a role model for the league’s next generation.







But just as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stepping into the spotlight, another All-Star might be on the move: Bradley Beal is expected to be bought out by the Phoenix Suns, freeing him up to sign a vet-minimum deal with a championship contender. And the list of suitors? Spicy.

Bradley Beal to the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers appear to be the frontrunners. With Norman Powell traded for John Collins, the shooting guard spot is wide open — and Bradley Beal’s shot-making fits perfectly alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Beal wouldn’t have to be “the guy” but could thrive as a lethal third option, especially in late-game moments.

The risk? Health. Beal has averaged just 49 games a season over the last four years. But for a Clippers squad pushing chips in for a final title run, it’s worth it.

Golden State’s Final Push

The Warriors are ageing but dangerous. With Steph Curry still elite and Jimmy Butler newly acquired, adding Beal’s 40.7% three-point touch could spark one last deep postseason push. Beal might even prolong Curry’s prime by soaking up minutes and creating offense when Steph rests. The downside? Beal’s declining scoring average could be a red flag. But in Steve Kerr’s motion-heavy offense, he could see a career rebirth.

Milwaukee & Denver: Contender Chaos

Milwaukee might be Beal’s most desperate suitor. Giannis Antetokounmpo needs a reliable co-scorer after a rough playoff exit, and Beal fits the bill. He’d instantly be the team’s best perimeter creator and possibly average 20+ points per game without breaking a sweat.

Denver, meanwhile, offers the cleanest fit. Nikola Jokić’s passing genius could unlock Beal in ways we’ve never seen — easy transition buckets, wide-open threes, and stress-free offense. A Nuggets lineup of Jokić, Beal, and Jamal Murray? Instant title favorite.

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) celebrates his NBA 2K26 cover, all eyes are now on Bradley Beal’s next move. Whether it’s the bright lights of LA, the dynasty of Golden State, or the high-altitude chemistry of Denver, Beal has options. And one right move could tilt the NBA title race in 2026.