Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout

The icy rift between Drake and LeBron James just got more inked—and more intense. After months of simmering tension between the two global icons, Drake has officially covered up his LeBron tribute tattoo, once proudly displayed on his arm. In its place? A nod to NBA superstar and reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hails from Canada, just like Drake.

The tattoo change was spotted by eagle-eyed fans during Drake’s Wireless Festival performance on July 11, where he appeared without his long-standing “Irish 23” tattoo—a homage to LeBron’s high school days at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. The fresh ink now reads “Thunder” with the number 2 underneath, in honor of Shai’s jersey with the Oklahoma City Thunder.







A Tattoo That Speaks Volumes

While Drake has yet to publicly comment on the updated ink, it’s not hard to connect the dots.

This move comes just weeks after LeBron James attended Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert on Juneteenth 2024—an event loaded with symbolism, especially for West Coast rap. The concert featured NBA stars like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan dancing as Kendrick Lamar performed diss track, “Not Like Us.” LeBron’s attendance fueled speculation that he was taking sides in the Drake vs. Kendrick feud, much to Drake’s apparent displeasure.

Subtle Disses Turn Direct

If there was any doubt about Drizzy’s feelings, his recent track “What Did I Miss?” put it to rest. With lyrics like: “I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d—k riding gang since Headlines. You switched on the guys and supported a hater.”

Fans were quick to interpret “bro” as LeBron James, and the “hater” as Kendrick Lamar. The track follows another jab from earlier this year in 6God’s “Fighting Irish” freestyle, where he references exchanging luxury watches with LeBron and reminisces about how close they once were: “You would even check up on my son, like a pediatrician.”

Now, with the LeBron-inspired tattoo gone, it seems Drake is turning the page for good.

Canada’s MVP Gets the Nod

Replacing LeBron James with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Drake has made a statement. As the NBA’s 2025 regular season and Finals MVP, Shai is Canada’s brightest basketball star—and a perfect fit for Drizzy’s current vibe. The subtle tattoo pays homage not just to excellence on the court, but also to national pride.

Will LeBron Respond?

So far, LeBron James has remained quiet, but if history is any indication, fans can expect a cryptic Instagram caption or a passive-aggressive tweet sometime soon. The drama between music and sports royalty just got even more personal—and permanently etched.