Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake Drops Sexy ‘NOKIA’ Video Featuring NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Drake Drops Sexy ‘NOKIA’ Video Featuring NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Theo Skudra Elkan Nokia Communicator PartyNextDoor $$$4U $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Drops Sexy ‘NOKIA’ Video Featuring NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake is back in the spotlight with the release of his black-and-white music video for “NOKIA,” a standout track from his latest project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The IMAX-shot visual, directed by Theo Skudra, is a nostalgic yet luxurious night out, featuring rollerblading, a Carnival-style celebration, and a special cameo from NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A Throwback to the Nokia Communicator Phone Era

In the video, Drake plays the ultimate party orchestrator, planning multiple events from his old-school Nokia Communicator foldable phone—a nod to the song’s title. The first scene shows him setting up a Carnival-themed party, complete with dancers and tropical energy. Later, the vibe shifts as he trades in the festival setting for a smooth night of rollerblading, surrounded by beautiful women.

Between scenes, Drake throws on different sports-themed fits, including a basketball jersey emblazoned with his name and a Valley Football jacket hilariously promoting “Hotmoms.com.” The clip captures a more carefree Drake, enjoying himself in a stylish yet playful way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins the Fun

The highlight of the video is the cameo from Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the NBA’s biggest stars and a frontrunner for the 2025 MVP award. The Canadian basketball phenom makes his entrance in a Vaffanculo jacket—an Italian word with a cheeky meaning—and promotes his signature Converse sneakers.

Drake has long shown love for his fellow Canadians, and bringing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into the video adds a crossover between hip-hop and basketball culture, something Drake has mastered over the years.

LeBron James Fuels Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

“NOKIA” Climbs the Charts

The Elkan-produced track is already making waves, sitting at No. 11 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. With the release of the music video, “NOKIA” is expected to get a significant chart boost, continuing Drake’s reign as one of the most dominant artists in modern music.

What’s Next for Drake?

While $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is still making waves, Drake is already looking ahead to his next solo album. Fans are eagerly awaiting new music, and with summer approaching, there’s speculation that Drizzy could have another major project lined up.

In the meantime, he’s gearing up for a massive three-night headlining set at London’s Wireless Festival in July. Given his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if he debuts new material during the festival.

Final Thoughts: Drake Keeps the Momentum Going

With the stylish, nostalgic vibes of “NOKIA,” Drake continues to prove why he remains at the top of the game. The video is a fun, visually striking addition to his catalogue, blending old-school aesthetics with modern hip-hop luxury. Whether he’s flipping a clunky phone, rollerblading, or hanging with NBA royalty, The Boy knows how to keep fans entertained.

With a new album on the horizon and summer festival dates locked in, one thing is certain—Drake season is far from over.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Bank of America Account Closures: What You Need to Know Bank Of America cancelling accounts Escheatment Laws

Bank of America Account Closures: What You Need to Know
By March 29, 2025
US Geological Survey Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southeast Asia: Myanmar and Thailand Suffer Devastating Losses Thailand Earthquake

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southeast Asia: Myanmar and Thailand Suffer Devastating Losses
By March 28, 2025
Drake Drops Sexy ‘NOKIA’ Video Featuring NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Theo Skudra Elkan Nokia Communicator PartyNextDoor $$$4U $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake Drops Sexy ‘NOKIA’ Video Featuring NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
By April 1, 2025
Chet Hanks Becomes Forrest Gump in a Music Video— Tom Hanks Joins Him You Better Something Out West Big Machine Records

Chet Hanks Becomes Forrest Gump in a Music Video— Tom Hanks Joins Him
By March 29, 2025
“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Rocks the Box Office with $10 Million Success SPC Sony Pictures Classics Bernard MacMahon

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Rocks the Box Office with $10 Million Success
By March 28, 2025
Bank of America Account Closures: What You Need to Know Bank Of America cancelling accounts Escheatment Laws

Bank of America Account Closures: What You Need to Know
By March 29, 2025
BYD’s 5-Minute Supercharger Shakes Up the EV Market Challenging Tesla’s Dominance Elon Musk Wang Chuanfu EV Charger

BYD’s 5-Minute Supercharger Shakes Up the EV Market, Challenging Tesla’s Dominance
By March 28, 2025
10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars Skycoach

10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars
By March 28, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars Skycoach

10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars
By March 28, 2025
The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device Online Casino Playstation XBox Nintendo Switch Epic Games Fortnite

The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device
By March 27, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...