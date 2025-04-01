Drake Drops Sexy ‘NOKIA’ Video Featuring NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Drake is back in the spotlight with the release of his black-and-white music video for “NOKIA,” a standout track from his latest project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The IMAX-shot visual, directed by Theo Skudra, is a nostalgic yet luxurious night out, featuring rollerblading, a Carnival-style celebration, and a special cameo from NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A Throwback to the Nokia Communicator Phone Era

In the video, Drake plays the ultimate party orchestrator, planning multiple events from his old-school Nokia Communicator foldable phone—a nod to the song’s title. The first scene shows him setting up a Carnival-themed party, complete with dancers and tropical energy. Later, the vibe shifts as he trades in the festival setting for a smooth night of rollerblading, surrounded by beautiful women.

Between scenes, Drake throws on different sports-themed fits, including a basketball jersey emblazoned with his name and a Valley Football jacket hilariously promoting “Hotmoms.com.” The clip captures a more carefree Drake, enjoying himself in a stylish yet playful way.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins the Fun

The highlight of the video is the cameo from Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the NBA’s biggest stars and a frontrunner for the 2025 MVP award. The Canadian basketball phenom makes his entrance in a Vaffanculo jacket—an Italian word with a cheeky meaning—and promotes his signature Converse sneakers.

Drake has long shown love for his fellow Canadians, and bringing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into the video adds a crossover between hip-hop and basketball culture, something Drake has mastered over the years.

“NOKIA” Climbs the Charts

The Elkan-produced track is already making waves, sitting at No. 11 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. With the release of the music video, “NOKIA” is expected to get a significant chart boost, continuing Drake’s reign as one of the most dominant artists in modern music.

What’s Next for Drake?

While $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is still making waves, Drake is already looking ahead to his next solo album. Fans are eagerly awaiting new music, and with summer approaching, there’s speculation that Drizzy could have another major project lined up.

In the meantime, he’s gearing up for a massive three-night headlining set at London’s Wireless Festival in July. Given his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if he debuts new material during the festival.

Final Thoughts: Drake Keeps the Momentum Going

With the stylish, nostalgic vibes of “NOKIA,” Drake continues to prove why he remains at the top of the game. The video is a fun, visually striking addition to his catalogue, blending old-school aesthetics with modern hip-hop luxury. Whether he’s flipping a clunky phone, rollerblading, or hanging with NBA royalty, The Boy knows how to keep fans entertained.

With a new album on the horizon and summer festival dates locked in, one thing is certain—Drake season is far from over.