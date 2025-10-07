LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad

Connect with us

As one Twitter user joked, "LeBron might retire someday, but not before securing every brand deal possible."
LeBron James sent the sports world into a frenzy this week after teasing what he called “the decision of all decisions” — only to reveal it was just an ad. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who turns 41 in December and is entering his record-breaking 23rd NBA season, posted a cryptic video on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The clip showed him walking across an empty court and sitting down opposite another man — a clear callback to his infamous 2010 ESPN special “The Decision”, when he announced his move from Cleveland to Miami.

Within hours, speculation exploded online. Was LeBron James announcing his retirement? A new team? A front-office role? Ticket prices for the Lakers’ final regular-season game in April skyrocketed to over $700 on resale sites as fans scrambled to witness what many thought could be his farewell.

But when noon struck Tuesday, LeBron James dropped his “announcement”: a new Hennessy ad.



A Viral Troll That Fooled the NBA World

LeBron James’ post featured the hashtag #TheSecondDecision, teasing a monumental reveal. Instead, it turned out to be a playful parody of his 2010 announcement — this time used to promote his partnership with the luxury cognac brand.

“Decision of all decisions,” he wrote, alongside a short cinematic clip of himself toasting with Hennessy. Within minutes, social media erupted with a mix of laughter, disappointment, and admiration.

“LeBron had the whole world thinking he was retiring… and it’s a liquor ad,” one fan wrote. Another added, “He’s a marketing genius — and I hate that I fell for it.”

Why the Hype Made Sense

Given LeBron James’ age and career stage, the overreaction wasn’t unwarranted. Entering his 23rd NBA season, the four-time champion remains the league’s oldest active player — and still one of its best. Last year, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds, leading the Lakers to the playoffs.

LeBron has previously hinted that “the end is closer than people think,” fueling ongoing speculation about when he’ll hang up his sneakers. So when he teased a “decision,” the internet did what it does best — spiraled.

This latest stunt shows LeBron’s command over both the game and the culture surrounding it. Like his 2010 announcement, this moment merged sports, media, and marketing in a way few athletes could pull off.

While some fans were annoyed at the bait-and-switch, others saw it as classic LeBron — confident, self-aware, and still capable of making headlines without even touching a basketball.

As one Twitter user joked, “LeBron might retire someday, but not before securing every brand deal possible.”

Loading...