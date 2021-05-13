Supreme Court launches new facility in mobile app to help journalists cover virtual hearings

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana launched a feature in its mobile app that will grant access of virtual proceedings of the Court to media persons. He was also joined by fellow apex court judges Justices DY Chandrachud and AM Khanwilkar and Justice Hemant Gupta at the virtual event. The mobile app will enable journalists to cover proceedings without visiting the court premises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We came to know that media was depending on advocates to get links and cover court. Thus there was request to create a mechanism so that press could attend the hearings.”









Justice Ramana also said that he was actively considering the proposal to live telecast the proceedings of the Court but would like to seek a general consensus among his colleagues before taking any concrete step.

Recollecting the challenges he faced during his days as a journalist, CJI Ramana said, “Media faces great challenges in reporting. I was a journalist for a brief time. That time we did not have car or bikes…Thus I too encountered difficulties as a journalist,” said the CJI.

Urging the media to use the resources (app) responsibly and follow all COVID-19 protocols, the CJI said technology, particularly one that is newly developed, is sensitive and might be subject to some flaws in the early days of its use.

“Small issues are bound to arise, which should not be unnecessarily magnified. I request everyone to be patient, to be encouraging and supportive to the technical team to ensure that the application works without any problems. I hope that everyone gives the system the requisite time to evolve and expand.

Paying homage to the members of judicial fraternity who died of COVID-19, the Chief Justice said 34 judicial officers and 3 High Court judges have lost their lives battling the pandemic. As per the data available, 2768 judicial officers and 106 Judges of the High Court have tested positive so far. The CJI added that data from two major High Courts are yet to be received.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who headed SC’s e-committee, reflected upon thechallenges faced by the judiciary staff who developed the application.

He said many who made this app are our staff and they tested positive and all six of them were working on this.

“We hope that this facility which CJI unveils will keep you all safe. Journalists are exposed so much to outside world,” he added.