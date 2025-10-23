TMZ Doubles Down as White House Denies Trump Considering Diddy Sentence Commutation

A political-media storm erupted this week after TMZ reported that President Donald Trump was considering commuting Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50-month prison sentence, possibly as soon as this week, only for the White House to issue a swift denial.

TMZ, however, is not backing down. The outlet reiterated that its story — based on a “high-ranking White House official” — is accurate, despite official pushback. “The White House Communications Office is saying our story is not true. We stand by our story,” TMZ wrote in an updated version of its original report.

TMZ’s Explosive Claim

According to TMZ, Trump has been “vacillating” on whether to grant clemency to Diddy, who was convicted earlier this year on two counts of violating the Mann Act — charges related to transportation for prostitution. The hip-hop mogul, who has served 13 months of his 50-month sentence, could reportedly walk free if Trump signs off on a commutation.

The outlet further claimed that some White House staff have urged Trump against the move, though insiders noted that “Trump will do what he wants.”

TMZ’s report followed a pattern of speculation after Trump commuted former Congressman George Santos’ sentence just last week, raising questions about who might be next on his list of controversial clemencies.

White House Pushes Back — Hard

Within hours, the White House Communications Office publicly denied TMZ’s claims, calling the report “completely false.” In a statement shared with NBC News, a spokesperson said, “There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news.”

They added, “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Still, as many political observers noted, Trump’s unpredictable decision-making has made such denials less definitive. As one columnist quipped, “Trump’s White House is leaky, and Trump himself tends to act on whim — usually based on loyalty.”

Trump’s Complicated History With Diddy

The relationship between Trump and Diddy has long been fraught. The two were once on good terms, but Diddy backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, straining their rapport.

When asked earlier this year about the possibility of a pardon, Trump told Newsmax, “I got along with him great… But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard.” He added, “We’re human beings. We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment.”

That statement, coupled with Sean Diddy Combs’ prior support for Joe Biden, has fueled debate about whether politics or personal grudges influence Trump’s clemency decisions.

The potential commutation has triggered an intense online debate. Supporters argue that Diddy’s case was overblown, while critics see the TMZ report as another example of Trump’s unpredictable use of presidential power.

For now, the White House continues to deny any plans for Diddy’s release — but with TMZ doubling down and Trump’s track record of last-minute decisions, the story remains fluid.

Whether this turns out to be a case of “fake news” or “breaking news,” one thing is certain: the intersection of celebrity, politics, and power is once again commanding America’s attention.