Christian Horner Reportedly Planning £1.5 Billion Formula 1 Comeback

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull Racing team principal, may soon stage one of the most dramatic returns in Formula 1 history. According to reports, Horner is exploring a £1.5 billion move to re-enter the sport—either by purchasing an existing team or creating a brand-new entrant as Formula 1’s potential 12th outfit.

The 51-year-old left Red Bull earlier this year after a high-profile settlement rumored to be worth around $100 million. But Christian Horner’s next move could mark a major power shift in the paddock. Sources suggest he’s been approached by a group of investors “eager to collaborate,” ready to fund his new F1 venture.

Ownership Over Management

Unlike his previous Red Bull role, Horner is reportedly uninterested in simply returning as a team principal. Insiders say he’s only eyeing opportunities that grant him full ownership or equity—control he once wielded over Red Bull’s racing, engine, and engineering divisions.

Ferrari was once rumored to court him, but Christian Horner has ruled out a full-time move to Italy. Instead, his sights are set on something bigger—complete independence within the sport.

Potential Partners: Alpine, Aston Martin, or a New Team

Among existing F1 teams, Alpine and Aston Martin have emerged as likely targets. Christian Horner maintains close ties with Alpine’s Flavio Briatore, and an equity deal could give him both influence and creative freedom.

A partnership with Aston Martin, meanwhile, could reunite him with design legend Adrian Newey. Despite past tensions, reports suggest their relationship has “significantly improved” in recent months—fueling speculation of a future collaboration.

However, the most ambitious scenario is Christian Horner founding a brand-new F1 outfit. With the FIA allowing up to 12 teams on the grid, and Cadillac joining as the 11th in 2026, Horner could spearhead the 12th entry. Insiders estimate that starting from scratch could cost hundreds of millions—still a bargain compared to buying an existing billion-dollar franchise.

A 2026 Return—and “Unfinished Business”

Christian Horner’s Red Bull settlement reportedly allows him to return to Formula 1 from April 2026. Both FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali are said to support his comeback, meaning few bureaucratic obstacles stand in his way.

Mercedes bossToto Wolff believes Horner’s return is inevitable: “When someone like him leaves, you can only think he’ll come back,” Wolff said. “He’s too influential to stay away for long.”

Whether through an acquisition or an entirely new team, Christian Horner’s comeback could rewrite Formula 1’s power map. With deep-pocketed investors, industry allies, and a proven record of championship success, the stage is set for one of motorsport’s most anticipated returns.