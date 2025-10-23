Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Christian Horner Reportedly Planning £1.5 Billion Formula 1 Comeback

Christian Horner Reportedly Planning £1.5 Billion Formula 1 Comeback

Formula 1

Christian Horner Reportedly Planning £1.5 Billion Formula 1 Comeback

Plunge Sports
Published on

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull Racing team principal, may soon stage one of the most dramatic returns in Formula 1 history. According to reports, Horner is exploring a £1.5 billion move to re-enter the sport—either by purchasing an existing team or creating a brand-new entrant as Formula 1’s potential 12th outfit.

The 51-year-old left Red Bull earlier this year after a high-profile settlement rumored to be worth around $100 million. But Christian Horner’s next move could mark a major power shift in the paddock. Sources suggest he’s been approached by a group of investors “eager to collaborate,” ready to fund his new F1 venture.

Ownership Over Management

Unlike his previous Red Bull role, Horner is reportedly uninterested in simply returning as a team principal. Insiders say he’s only eyeing opportunities that grant him full ownership or equity—control he once wielded over Red Bull’s racing, engine, and engineering divisions.

Ferrari was once rumored to court him, but Christian Horner has ruled out a full-time move to Italy. Instead, his sights are set on something bigger—complete independence within the sport.

Christian Horner with Toto Wolff

Christian Horner with Toto Wolff

Potential Partners: Alpine, Aston Martin, or a New Team

Among existing F1 teams, Alpine and Aston Martin have emerged as likely targets. Christian Horner maintains close ties with Alpine’s Flavio Briatore, and an equity deal could give him both influence and creative freedom.

Zak Brown Reacts to $100 Million Christian Horner Settlement and 2026 F1 Return Rumors

A partnership with Aston Martin, meanwhile, could reunite him with design legend Adrian Newey. Despite past tensions, reports suggest their relationship has “significantly improved” in recent months—fueling speculation of a future collaboration.

However, the most ambitious scenario is Christian Horner founding a brand-new F1 outfit. With the FIA allowing up to 12 teams on the grid, and Cadillac joining as the 11th in 2026, Horner could spearhead the 12th entry. Insiders estimate that starting from scratch could cost hundreds of millions—still a bargain compared to buying an existing billion-dollar franchise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

A 2026 Return—and “Unfinished Business”

Christian Horner’s Red Bull settlement reportedly allows him to return to Formula 1 from April 2026. Both FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali are said to support his comeback, meaning few bureaucratic obstacles stand in his way.

Mercedes bossToto Wolff believes Horner’s return is inevitable: “When someone like him leaves, you can only think he’ll come back,” Wolff said. “He’s too influential to stay away for long.”

Whether through an acquisition or an entirely new team, Christian Horner’s comeback could rewrite Formula 1’s power map. With deep-pocketed investors, industry allies, and a proven record of championship success, the stage is set for one of motorsport’s most anticipated returns.

  • Christian Horner Reportedly Planning £1.5 Billion Formula 1 Comeback
  • Christian Horner with Toto Wolff
  • Christian Horner Reportedly Planning £1.5 Billion Formula 1 Comeback
  • Christian Horner with Toto Wolff

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash

Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash
By October 23, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers “His Music Never Ends”

Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: “His Music Never Ends”
By October 23, 2025
Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’

Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’
By October 23, 2025
Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch
By October 23, 2025
Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases

Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization

Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice

Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens: Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

News

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
To Top
Loading...