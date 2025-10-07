Connect with us

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a stunning exchange that mixed celebrity scandal with political intrigue, President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that Sean “Diddy” Combs had requested a presidential pardon — and said he would “take a look” at granting clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker who conspired with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The remarks came during an Oval Office event about a new mining road in Alaska, where Donald Trump was questioned about the possibility of pardons. Responding to a query about Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump appeared momentarily confused, saying, “I haven’t heard the name in so long. I’d have to take a look at it.” He added that he would “speak to the DOJ” before making any decision, despite claiming to know “nothing” about the case.



Donald Trump then pivoted to discuss Sean Diddy Combs — whom he referred to by his old stage name “Puff Daddy” — confirming that the hip-hop mogul, recently sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on prostitution charges, had asked him for a pardon. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Donald Trump said.

According to CNN, a member of Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team had previously confirmed outreach to Trump’s camp, saying discussions about clemency had taken place. The rapper’s attorneys have also petitioned for him to be placed in a low-security facility at Fort Dix, New Jersey, to focus on rehabilitation and family visitation.

A Controversial Pair of Names

Trump’s comments reignited scrutiny of his historic ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, both of whom he had once socialized with in New York’s elite circles. Maxwell, now 63, is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 for her role in Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking operation involving underage girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team recently suffered a blow when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal, which argued that a prior non-prosecution deal between Epstein and Florida prosecutors should have extended to her as well. Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, said they were “deeply disappointed” but would continue fighting to overturn her conviction.

Trump’s suggestion that he might consider clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell drew immediate backlash, especially given his own past statements about “releasing the Epstein files.” Critics argue that even floating the idea of a pardon risks undermining public trust in justice for Epstein’s victims.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PBS News (@newshour)

Public Reaction and Political Fallout

The juxtaposition of Diddy’s and Maxwell’s cases — one involving a fallen music mogul and the other a notorious sex-trafficking accomplice — has amplified questions about Trump’s use of the pardon power.

While Trump has long portrayed himself as an advocate for “second chances,” his apparent willingness to entertain clemency for two of the most controversial figures in recent memory has ignited fierce debate online and in political circles.

With Maxwell’s earliest release date set for 2040, and Combs beginning his federal sentence, Trump’s remarks hint at how celebrity, power, and politics remain deeply entangled — even long after the courtrooms have cleared.

Loading...