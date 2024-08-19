Hyderabad bust Ganja-laced Chocolates as ‘Ayurvedic medicines’ from UP

Authorities in Hyderabad have uncovered a disturbing trend of ganja-laced chocolates disguised as Ayurvedic medicines being sold in the city. The Cyberabad police, acting on a tip-off, raided a kirana store in Petbasheerabad and seized a large consignment of these drug-infused products. The chocolates, which were made in Uttar Pradesh (UP), were cleverly packaged with “Ayurvedic Aushadh” printed on the wrappers to mislead consumers. The store owner, Pivesh Pandey, revealed that he had been selling these chocolates for six months, primarily targeting migrant workers in the area. As reported in TOI.









Each 100-gram chocolate bar contained 14 grams of cannabis, as indicated on the packaging. The chocolates were marketed as a remedy for diabetes, indigestion, and other stomach-related issues, furthering the disguise as legitimate Ayurvedic products. Pandey, originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh (UP), had been sourcing these products during his visits back home and selling them in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG-ANB) has since identified several private players in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan involved in the production of these ganja-laced chocolates. The bureau has alerted the respective state police departments to take necessary action against the manufacturers and distributors of these illegal products.

This incident has raised concerns about the misuse of Ayurvedic branding to sell harmful substances and the potential impact on public health. The police are continuing their investigation and are working to crack down on the distribution network of these drug-laced chocolates. Authorities have also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products being sold under the guise of Ayurvedic medicine.