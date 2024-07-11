Ayodhya Land Sales: Scrutiny on Political and Bureaucratic Purchases

The historic city of Ayodhya, a focal point for religious sentiment in India, has become the centre of a heated controversy as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently levelled serious accusations against the BJP-led government. Akhilesh Yadav claims a land scam involving the sale of Ayodhya land to outsiders, potentially amounting to billions of rupees. His assertions are supported by an extensive investigation conducted by The Indian Express, which has brought to light a rush of land purchases by influential figures from various political and bureaucratic circles.









In a post on the social media platform ‘X,’ Yadav highlighted an article titled “Arunachal Deputy CM to the chief of UP Special Task Force, Brij Bhushan’s MP-son to politicians across party lines: Rush to ride Ayodhya land boom,” published by The Indian Express. He argued that the land deals exposed in this investigation reveal a trend of land acquisition by non-residents, driven by profit motives rather than religious or developmental interests.

जैसे-जैसे अयोध्या की ज़मीन के सौदों का भंडाफोड़ हो रहा है, उससे ये सच सामने आ रहा है कि भाजपा राज में अयोध्या के बाहर के लोगों ने मुनाफ़ा कमाने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर ज़मीन की ख़रीद-फ़रोख़्त की है। भाजपा सरकार द्वारा पिछले 7 सालों से सर्किल रेट न बढ़ाना, स्थानीय लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ एक… pic.twitter.com/zzXKpdc40A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2024

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for not increasing the circle rate in Ayodhya for the past seven years, describing it as an conspiracy against the local population. He accused the land mafia of exploiting the situation, buying land at undervalued rates from local farmers and the poor only to sell it at exorbitant prices to outsiders. According to Yadav, this has deprived the local population of real economic benefits.

“Not the believers, but the land mafia have bought the land,” Yadav asserted, emphasizing that the true beneficiaries of these Ayodhya land deals are not the local residents but external profiteers. He demanded an investigation into the land transactions to uncover any discrepancies and to ensure that the interests of the local populace were safeguarded.

The Indian Express Investigation

The investigation by The Indian Express, examining over 2,500 land registries in 25 villages around the Ram temple site, reveals an increase in Ayodhya land transactions following the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict allowing the construction of the temple. The findings indicate a rise of up to 30% in land deals within a 15 km radius of the temple, involving several high-profile figures.

Politicians and Officials in the Spotlight

The Indian Express investigation, which scrutinized over 2,500 land registries across 25 villages near the Ram temple since the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict, revealed a significant rise in land transactions. These purchases, often linked to politicians and senior officials, include:

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein: His sons purchased nearly 4 hectares of land for Rs 3.72 crore and sold a portion for Rs 98 lakh, aiming to develop tourism infrastructure.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh’s Son, Karan Bhushan: His company acquired 0.97 hectares for Rs 1.15 crore, later selling part of it for Rs 60.96 lakh.

UP Police STF Chief Additional DGP Amitabh Yash: His mother acquired almost 10 hectares of agricultural land for Rs 4.04 crore.

UP Home Department Secretary Sanjeev Gupta: His wife bought a residential plot for Rs 35.92 lakh.

UP Education Department Joint Director Arvind Kumar Pandey: Along with his wife, he purchased over 1,000 square meters of residential land.

These transactions, involving high-ranking officials and their families, raise questions about the transparency and fairness of the land acquisition process in Ayodhya.

Corporate Investments in Ayodhya

Beyond individual purchases, several companies and trusts have also invested in Ayodhya, seeking to capitalize on the anticipated development boom around the Ram temple. Notable among them are:

HOABL (Mumbai): Acquired nearly 18 hectares of agricultural and residential land for approximately Rs 105 crore, aiming to benefit from infrastructure upgrades.

Adani Group (Ahmedabad): Through its subsidiary Homequest Infraspace, it bought over 1.4 hectares of agricultural land for Rs 3.55 crore.

Vyakti Vikas Kendra (Karnataka): Linked to The Art of Living, this entity purchased over 5 hectares of agricultural land for Rs 9.03 crore.

Galgotia Hotel and Resorts (Delhi): Acquired over 3,400 square meters of residential land for Rs 7.57 crore, planning to build a hospital and hotel.

The Innovators Digital Ads (UP): This Prayagraj-based firm invested Rs 29 crore in residential land, intending to develop a five-star hotel.

These transactions, among many others, detailed by The Indian Express, suggest the involvement of political and bureaucratic elites in the Ayodhya land market. The purchases are often justified with reasons ranging from tourism development to charitable purposes, yet the sheer volume and value of the transactions raise questions about the motivations and fairness behind these deals.

The Need for Scrutiny and Transparency

Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations and the findings of The Indian Express investigation underscore the need for scrutiny and transparency in land transactions in Ayodhya. As the sacred city undergoes transformation, ensuring that development benefits local residents and adheres to fair practices is crucial. The allegations of land grabs and economic conspiracies against the local population necessitate a thorough investigation to maintain the integrity of Ayodhya’s development process.

The situation in Ayodhya serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between development and safeguarding the rights and interests of local communities. As more details emerge, the call for accountability and transparency in these land deals will likely grow louder.