The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a symbol of immense religious and cultural significance, has recently been scrutinised following reports of water leakage from its roof within just six months of the Pran Pratistha ceremony. The ceremony, held on January 22, 2024, was a grand event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and JP Nadda. However, the onset of the monsoon in 2024 has revealed unexpected construction flaws in the temple.

Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das expressed surprise and concern over the incident, stating, “So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratistha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would’ve thought this.” The chief priest’s statement reflects a growing concern about the structural integrity of the newly constructed temple, especially as the water leakage has been reported near the location where the revered Ram Lalla idol is housed.

Construction Concerns and Deadlines

Acharya Satyendra Das further highlighted the temple’s lack of proper drainage systems, which has caused water to accumulate near the Ram Lalla idol. This issue is particularly troubling given the temple’s significance and the expected increase in rainfall. The chief priest has expressed scepticism about meeting the July 2025 deadline for completing the temple’s construction, calling for an investigation into the water leakage issues and the overall construction process.

The water leakage problem poses a significant challenge not only to the temple’s structural stability but also to the daily prayer rituals. The chief priest warned that if the issue is not promptly addressed, it could complicate prayer rituals and potentially damage the shrine’s sanctity.









Political Implications

The Ram Mandir’s roof leak reports come at a politically sensitive time. The Pran Pratistha ceremony, which marked a significant milestone in the construction of the Ram Mandir, was seen as a major victory for the BJP. However, the recent leakage issue, coupled with the BJP’s loss of its seat in Ayodhya City to the opposition INDIA Bloc, adds a layer of complexity to the political landscape.

The loss in Ayodhya City is particularly symbolic, given the site’s historical and religious significance. It also underscores the growing political challenges facing the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, a state that sends the highest number of lawmakers (80) to Parliament. The INDIA Bloc’s success in flipping several seats in Uttar Pradesh indicates a shifting political dynamic that could have broader implications for the BJP’s stronghold.

The chief priest’s call for scrutiny into the water leakage issues at the Ram Mandir reminds us of the importance of ensuring the structural integrity and sanctity of such significant religious sites. As the monsoon season progresses, the authorities must address these concerns promptly to prevent further damage and ensure the timely completion of the temple.

For millions of Hindus, the Ram Mandir is not just a religious monument but a symbol of faith and cultural heritage. Ensuring its stability and sanctity is of the utmost importance, and the recent leakage issues highlight the need for rigorous oversight and quality control in its construction.