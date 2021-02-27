India to tap into the hidden potential of the toy industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for bringing out the hidden potential of the toy industry in India and to create an identity for it as a big part of the campaign for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Inaugurating the India Toy Fair 2021 through video conferencing, Modi said this is not just a business or economic event. “This program is a link to strengthen the country’s age-old culture of sports and cheer. This toy fair is one such platform where one can discuss toy design, innovation, technology, marketing and packaging, and also share their experiences.”









Ancient Times

The prime minister said the world has done research on toys from the era of Indus Valley civilization, Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa. He recalled that in the ancient times, when travellers from around the world came to India, they used to learn sports in India and used to take it along with them. Modi said chess, which is so popular in the world today, was earlier played in India as “Chaturanga or Chaduranga”, and modern ludo was then played as Pachisi. He added that in the scriptures, it was described that Bal Ram had a lot of toys. In Gokul, Gopal Krishna used to play with his friends outside the house in a balloon. Games, toys and crafts have also been engraved in the ancient temples.

Making Eco-friendly Toys

Toys made here contributed to the all-round development of children. PM Modi said the way reuse and recycling have been part of the Indian lifestyle, it is also seen in its toys. “Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items, the colors used in them are also natural and safe. These toys also connect the mind with our history and culture, and are also helpful in social mental development and cultivation of Indian outlook.”

He appealed to the toy manufacturers to make toys that are better for both the ecology and psychology. Modi asked them to use less plastic in toys, and to use such things that can be recycled.

Creativity and Intelligence

The prime minister said creative toys develop the senses of the kids and give wings to their imaginations. There is no limit to their imaginations. “All they need is a little toy that will satisfy their curiosity and awaken their creativity.” Modi urged the parents to play with their children because toys play a vital role in the learning process of the children. He said parents should understand the science of toys and the role they play in the development of children. PM Modi also urged teachers to use it in schools; in this direction, the Government has taken effective steps and brought changes through the National Education Policy.

In the field of toys, he said India has tradition and technology, concepts and competence. “We can take the world back towards eco-friendly toys through our software engineers computer games can bring the stories of India to the world. But despite all this, today India’s share in the $100 billion global toy market is very small. 85% of the toys in the country are sourced from abroad.

Also Read: The Pahadi Story launches new range of immunity strengthening blends

He said the country has now graded the toy industry in 24 major sectors. Through the National Toy Action Plan, the government has included 15 ministries and departments to make these industries competitive, countries to become self-reliant in toys, and India’s toys also go into the world.

Throughout this campaign, state governments have been made and equal partner in developing the toy clusters. He said they are also looking at the possibility of toy tourism. Toyathon-2021 was also organized to promote Indian sports based toys and more than 7,000 ideas were brainstormed.