The Pahadi Story launches new range of immunity strengthening blends

The Pahadi Story, a Made in India brand by Pravin Shah, has launched a range of 100% natural and authentic immunity strengthening blends of ancient wisdom. It has introduced two ranges of premium immunity boosting herbal infusions, including The Pahadi Story Herbal Infusion which are said to be the first of its kind in the market.









With a focus on taste and purity of ingredients, The Pahadi Story’s eclectric range of herbal infusions deliver immunity-boosting benefits to capture the changing and growing needs for health and wellness among Indian customers.

Pravin Shah shares that as the world rapples with rising pollution and environmental degradation leading to climate changes, the brand believes that its important for the brand to explore and create sustainable and authentic products that provide clear benefits of goodness, and well being for consumption in daily use. “This is core to our brand vision of providing diverse healthy and herbal infusions for a greater mindfulness and conscious living. Along with this, we aim to enable Pahadi women farmers by helping them improve their skills, create innovative products and provide them with innumerable market access and opportunities.”

Each range launched offers a unique benefit. The first range consists of Kadha which is an authentic blend of 12 potent herbs and spices proven to promote holistic health. The brand’s Haldi Mix is an authentic blend of turmeric and assorted spices loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties. It strengthens immunity, helps reduce inflammation, promotes holistic health and improves metabolism. The Herbal Infusion for immunity boost is the company’s authentic blend of choicest and potent 9 dried herbs that come together to form an immune boosting sip, rich in antioxidants, anti-ageing properties and aids digestion.

The second range consists of Himalayan Herbal Infusion (Indriya) that includes detox which is meant for detoxification, weight loss and health restoration, Refresh which is crafted for stress relief, boosting energy and immunity, Digest which recommended for a stronger gut, for treating bloating and relieving indigestion, Cool cleanse which is crafted to cleanse your body, Immunity which helps in boosting immunity and metabolism and protect against weather changes, Heal is crafted for improving everyday health, and for anti-inflammation and Balance, helps in enhancing the overall wellness of one’s body.