Jared Leto Faces Allegations from Nine Women, Including Claims of Misconduct with Minors

Oscar award-winning Actor and frontman of the band Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, is facing a wave of serious sexual misconduct allegations from nine women, including claims that some of the alleged behaviour occurred when the accusers were underage. The accusations, first published in a detailed Air Mail exposé, suggest that Leto’s troubling behavior spanned nearly two decades and was allegedly an “open secret” in Hollywood.







The allegations range from unwanted sexual advances and harassment to more disturbing claims involving grooming and predatory behavior with teenage girls. One of the women, DJ Allie Teilz, publicly re-shared a 2012 Facebook post on Instagram, alleging that Leto assaulted her when she was just 17.

“You’re not really in LA until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… in a kilt… And a snow hat,” she wrote. Teilz claimed Leto knew she was underage but “didn’t care,” calling his behavior “predatory, terrifying, and unacceptable.”

Another anonymous woman alleged she met Jared Leto in 2006 at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles—a spot he was reportedly visiting with Ashley Olsen. She says she was 16 at the time and that Jared Leto began calling her days later, allegedly initiating sexually explicit conversations.

Model Laura La Rue, 33, claimed that she met Leto at a Prop 2 benefit event when she was 16 and he was 36 years old. La Rue alleged that despite stating her age, Jared Leto still invited her to his home, flirted with her, and at one point, walked into a room naked.

“I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” she said, describing the encounter as confusing and deeply inappropriate.

Jared Leto’s representatives have denied all allegations, stating, “Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate.” They also claimed that La Rue later applied to work as Jared Leto’s assistant—an assertion she flatly denies.

Other disturbing accounts describe “parties” at Jared Leto’s Los Angeles home, reportedly attended by “very young women” and just a few men, with guests encouraged to go skinny dipping. One woman said that after turning 18, Jared Leto masturbated in front of her and guided her hand to his genitals, allegedly saying, “I want you to spit on it.”

These allegations come in the shadow of Jared Leto’s previous controversies, including bizarre gifts to co-stars during the filming of Suicide Squad, like sticky adult magazines and a dead pig. While Leto denied sending used condoms, he admitted to giving “absurd” gifts in character as the Joker.

As the #MeToo movement continues to hold influential figures accountable, the gravity and consistency of these accounts could mark a pivotal moment for both Leto and the entertainment industry.