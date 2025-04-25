Connect with us

George Santos Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison for Fraud

US Politics

Former Republican Congressman George Santos was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, closing a stunning chapter in U.S. politics defined by fraud, deception, and public scandal. Once celebrated as a rising star and the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, Santos’s dramatic fall from grace has ended with a federal prison term that prosecutors say is necessary to “protect the public” from future fraud.

Judge Joanna Seybert, presiding in the Federal District Court in Central Islip, New York, handed down the sentence after Santos pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He also admitted to collecting unemployment benefits fraudulently, lying to Congress, and stealing from campaign donors. Judge Seybert said while sentencing-

“Mr. Santos, words have consequences. You got elected with your words, most of which were lies.”

A Pattern of Deceit

George Santos’s elaborate falsehoods first gained national attention after reporters uncovered that much of his résumé—claims of Wall Street experience, Holocaust ancestry, and even collegiate sports achievements—was fabricated. These lies laid the foundation for his 2022 election win in a Democratic-leaning district on Long Island. What followed was a torrent of revelations that not only embarrassed the Republican Party but also reshaped public discourse on political integrity.

Federal prosecutors detailed how Former Republican Congressman George Santos inflated his campaign fundraising numbers, stole donor money, committed unemployment fraud during the pandemic, and used campaign funds for personal luxuries, including designer clothing, Botox treatments, and payments to adult-content platforms.

Despite this mountain of misconduct, George Santos leveraged his notoriety to establish a media brand after his expulsion. He made personalised videos on Cameo and launched a podcast, Pants on Fire, a not-so-subtle nod to his reputation.

Congressional Expulsion and Public Fallout

In December 2023, the House of Representatives voted to expel George Santos, making him one of the few lawmakers in U.S. history to be removed from office without a prior criminal conviction. The decision was bipartisan, with over 100 Republicans joining Democrats, following a damning ethics investigation.

Though he aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, even backing Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election, Santos has not received a pardon and has said he will not seek one. “I need to take accountability and responsibility,” he told The New York Times earlier this week.

Yet scepticism remains. Friends and former acquaintances describe him as a habitual deceiver. Peter Hamilton, a former friend who loaned Santos money years ago, recalled how he was ghosted until Santos gained public prominence. “He betrayed the trust of the public and won a House seat by being a con man,” Hamilton said. “Even seven years feels too little.”

George Santos’s sentence sends a clear message about the consequences of political deception and personal enrichment at the public’s expense. While he may have basked in the spotlight of infamy, George Santos’s next stage will unfold far from cameras—in a federal prison cell.


