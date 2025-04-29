Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique

Far-right activist and Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer publicly criticised Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet program, calling it “plagued by delays, defects, and downright incompetence.” In a lengthy post on X, Loomer claimed the U.S. military is accepting the jets despite allegedly having non-functional radar systems and flawed software. She also attacked Lockheed Martin for promoting a “woke agenda” before the company ended its DEI initiatives earlier this year.

Growing Conservative Backlash Against the F-35

Laura Loomer’s comments are the latest in a string of criticisms from Trump-world figures targeting the $2 trillion F-35 program. Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has previously suggested that manned fighter jets, such as the F-35, are obsolete in an era of drone warfare. Elon Musk echoed Laura Loomer’s post, writing:

“Crewed aircraft will be destroyed instantly by cheap drone swarms.”

Lockheed Martin’s Response

Lockheed Martin defended the program in a statement, calling the F-35 the “cornerstone of the battlespace for 20 allied nations.” The company emphasised the aircraft’s combat readiness, advanced radar systems developed by Northrop Grumman, and its strategic value. Despite ongoing software delays and system upgrades, the Pentagon has approved full-rate production of the jet.

🚨NEW🚨 The F-35 Fiasco: Lockheed Martin’s Woke Agenda & The Betrayal of American Taxpayers It’s time to shine a spotlight on a scandal that’s been quietly draining our nation’s resources while compromising our military readiness. Every single day, @LockHeedMartin, a company… pic.twitter.com/ORmIzPqQxE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 26, 2025

The Lockheed Martin F-35 program comprises three variants of the stealth fighter, designed for different military branches, and is deployed across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It is widely regarded as the most capable fifth-generation fighter aircraft currently in service. Defence officials argue that the F-35’s advanced capabilities are essential to maintaining U.S. air superiority in a competitive global environment.

Political Pressure and Budget Scrutiny

Laura Loomer’s critique adds pressure on the Pentagon at a time when the Trump administration is focused on eliminating what it sees as government waste. With the Lockheed Martin F-35 ’s lifetime cost exceeding $2 trillion, the program remains a significant target for fiscal conservatives. Laura Loomer called on Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to investigate the spending and performance of the program.

While Lockheed and the U.S. military continue to assert the Lockheed Martin F-35 ’s value, Loomer’s post reflects a growing ideological divide over the future of defence procurement. For critics, the program represents bloated government inefficiency. For supporters, it is a critical asset in deterring global threats. As calls for reform grow louder, the F-35 may become a litmus test for how the Trump administration approaches military modernisation in a new era of warfare.