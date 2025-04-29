Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump administration Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

Defence

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Far-right activist and Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer publicly criticised Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet program, calling it “plagued by delays, defects, and downright incompetence.” In a lengthy post on X, Loomer claimed the U.S. military is accepting the jets despite allegedly having non-functional radar systems and flawed software. She also attacked Lockheed Martin for promoting a “woke agenda” before the company ended its DEI initiatives earlier this year.

Growing Conservative Backlash Against the F-35

Laura Loomer’s comments are the latest in a string of criticisms from Trump-world figures targeting the $2 trillion F-35 program. Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has previously suggested that manned fighter jets, such as the F-35, are obsolete in an era of drone warfare. Elon Musk echoed Laura Loomer’s post, writing:

“Crewed aircraft will be destroyed instantly by cheap drone swarms.”

Lockheed Martin’s Response

Lockheed Martin defended the program in a statement, calling the F-35 the “cornerstone of the battlespace for 20 allied nations.” The company emphasised the aircraft’s combat readiness, advanced radar systems developed by Northrop Grumman, and its strategic value. Despite ongoing software delays and system upgrades, the Pentagon has approved full-rate production of the jet.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 program comprises three variants of the stealth fighter, designed for different military branches, and is deployed across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It is widely regarded as the most capable fifth-generation fighter aircraft currently in service. Defence officials argue that the F-35’s advanced capabilities are essential to maintaining U.S. air superiority in a competitive global environment.

White House Fires National Security Officials Following Trump’s Meeting with Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

Political Pressure and Budget Scrutiny

Laura Loomer’s critique adds pressure on the Pentagon at a time when the Trump administration is focused on eliminating what it sees as government waste. With the Lockheed Martin F-35 ’s lifetime cost exceeding $2 trillion, the program remains a significant target for fiscal conservatives. Laura Loomer called on Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to investigate the spending and performance of the program.

While Lockheed and the U.S. military continue to assert the Lockheed Martin F-35 ’s value, Loomer’s post reflects a growing ideological divide over the future of defence procurement. For critics, the program represents bloated government inefficiency. For supporters, it is a critical asset in deterring global threats. As calls for reform grow louder, the F-35 may become a litmus test for how the Trump administration approaches military modernisation in a new era of warfare.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Julian Assange Makes Rare Appearance at Pope Francis’ Funeral, Honoring a Key Ally Stella Assange

Julian Assange Makes Rare Appearance at Pope Francis’ Funeral, Honoring a Key Ally
By April 28, 2025
Bill Belichick’s New Book Omits Robert Kraft — and His Private Life Remains Off-Limits Jordon Hudson New England Patriots

Bill Belichick’s New Book Omits Robert Kraft — and His Private Life Remains Off-Limits
By April 28, 2025
James Taylor Sees Himself in ‘American Idol’ Hopeful Thunderstorm Artis

James Taylor Sees Himself in ‘American Idol’ Hopeful Thunderstorm Artis
By April 28, 2025
Inside Tom Hardy’s Savage, Balletic Madness in Netflix’s Havoc Gareth Evans JustWatch.com Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Luis Guzman, and Jessie Mei Li

Inside Tom Hardy’s Savage, Balletic Madness in Netflix’s Havoc
By April 28, 2025
Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy Lead Netflix’s Haunting New Drama ‘Sirens’ Kevin Bacon Molly Smith Metzler

Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy Lead Netflix’s Haunting New Drama ‘Sirens’
By April 26, 2025
‘The Accountant 2’ Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Deliver Brutal Brotherhood

‘The Accountant 2’ Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Deliver Brutal Brotherhood
By April 26, 2025
Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump administration Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique
By April 29, 2025
IDBI Capital Exits Two Deep-Tech Defence Innovators, Milestone for Maharashtra’s Aerospace Venture Fund Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd. Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund (MDAVF) Unmanned Marine Surface Vehicle UMSV

IDBI Capital Exits Two Deep-Tech Defence Innovators, Milestone for Maharashtra’s Aerospace Venture Fund
By April 29, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Hip Hop/ Rap

Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z
To Top
Loading...