Bitcoin Surges as Americans Abandon Gold in Wake of Trump Tariffs

As global markets reel from renewed economic uncertainty, many Americans embrace Bitcoin as their preferred financial haven. According to a new survey by NFTEvening in partnership with Storible, the U.S. public is shifting away from gold, long considered the ultimate hedge, and rushing toward digital assets, particularly Bitcoin.

The survey, conducted on April 27–28 via Prolific, polled 1,290 Americans and revealed striking changes in investment behaviour following former President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements. Most notably, 68% of respondents said they had purchased Bitcoin since the announcement, signalling a robust public response to rising geopolitical and financial volatility.

This trend represents a critical moment for Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption. Once considered a fringe asset, Bitcoin now appears to be overtaking gold as the go-to investment during times of crisis. In fact, 71.6% of participants reported allocating more funds to Bitcoin than gold in direct response to the tariff news—a 23.77% lead over those sticking with traditional precious metals.

While advocates have long hailed Bitcoin as “digital gold,” these figures suggest that the comparison is no longer theoretical. The data underscores a fundamental shift in public perception: Bitcoin is not just a speculative play—it’s being viewed as a serious store of value. Over 75% of respondents (75.62%) now consider Bitcoin a genuine safe-haven asset.

Perhaps even more telling is the influx of first-time crypto investors. The NFTEvening and Storible survey found that over 26% of Americans bought Bitcoin for the first time due to concerns sparked by Trump’s tariffs. This marks a significant entry point for thousands of new participants in the digital currency space and points to growing public confidence in crypto as a long-term strategy.

Legislative developments are also driving optimism. With the proposed U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Bill gaining attention, 81.48% of those surveyed said they would buy more Bitcoin if the bill is passed, reinforcing the idea that regulatory clarity could fuel another significant wave of adoption.

Moreover, the NFTEvening and Storible survey directly links the current enthusiasm for Bitcoin to Trump’s political influence. A solid 75% of respondents believe Trump’s actions will increase Bitcoin prices, highlighting the complex interplay between policy decisions and the evolving digital economy.

In summary, Americans are not just reacting to political headlines but actively repositioning their financial strategies. Where gold once reigned supreme, Bitcoin is now emerging as the safe-haven asset of choice, especially for a generation that prizes speed, decentralisation, and digital access.

As economic uncertainty persists, Bitcoin’s role as a hedge—and perhaps even as a foundation of future financial planning—seems more solidified than ever.