Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bitcoin Surges as Americans Abandon Gold in Wake of Trump Tariffs

Bitcoin Surges as Americans Abandon Gold in Wake of Trump Tariffs NFTEvening in partnership with Storible BTC American Bitcoin TrumpCoin

Crypto Trends

Bitcoin Surges as Americans Abandon Gold in Wake of Trump Tariffs

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

As global markets reel from renewed economic uncertainty, many Americans embrace Bitcoin as their preferred financial haven. According to a new survey by NFTEvening in partnership with Storible, the U.S. public is shifting away from gold, long considered the ultimate hedge, and rushing toward digital assets, particularly Bitcoin.

The survey, conducted on April 27–28 via Prolific, polled 1,290 Americans and revealed striking changes in investment behaviour following former President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements. Most notably, 68% of respondents said they had purchased Bitcoin since the announcement, signalling a robust public response to rising geopolitical and financial volatility.

This trend represents a critical moment for Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption. Once considered a fringe asset, Bitcoin now appears to be overtaking gold as the go-to investment during times of crisis. In fact, 71.6% of participants reported allocating more funds to Bitcoin than gold in direct response to the tariff news—a 23.77% lead over those sticking with traditional precious metals.

While advocates have long hailed Bitcoin as “digital gold,” these figures suggest that the comparison is no longer theoretical. The data underscores a fundamental shift in public perception: Bitcoin is not just a speculative play—it’s being viewed as a serious store of value. Over 75% of respondents (75.62%) now consider Bitcoin a genuine safe-haven asset.

Donald Trump Creates Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Ahead of White House Crypto Summit

Perhaps even more telling is the influx of first-time crypto investors. The NFTEvening and Storible survey found that over 26% of Americans bought Bitcoin for the first time due to concerns sparked by Trump’s tariffs. This marks a significant entry point for thousands of new participants in the digital currency space and points to growing public confidence in crypto as a long-term strategy.

Legislative developments are also driving optimism. With the proposed U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Bill gaining attention, 81.48% of those surveyed said they would buy more Bitcoin if the bill is passed, reinforcing the idea that regulatory clarity could fuel another significant wave of adoption.

Moreover, the NFTEvening and Storible survey directly links the current enthusiasm for Bitcoin to Trump’s political influence. A solid 75% of respondents believe Trump’s actions will increase Bitcoin prices, highlighting the complex interplay between policy decisions and the evolving digital economy.

In summary, Americans are not just reacting to political headlines but actively repositioning their financial strategies. Where gold once reigned supreme, Bitcoin is now emerging as the safe-haven asset of choice, especially for a generation that prizes speed, decentralisation, and digital access.

As economic uncertainty persists, Bitcoin’s role as a hedge—and perhaps even as a foundation of future financial planning—seems more solidified than ever.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host Kanye West Sneako

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host
By May 8, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect Sabyasachi Kiara Advani Vogue

Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect
By May 8, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren’s James Wan Smurl Case

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case
By May 9, 2025
George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’

George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’
By May 8, 2025
Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance

Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance
By May 8, 2025
ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology Ankit Mehta Sterlite Power

ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
By May 6, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
To Top
Loading...