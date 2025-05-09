Connect with us

Trump Taps Health Influencer Casey Means as New Surgeon General

In a move that signals a sharp shift in U.S. public health leadership, President Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Casey Means—a health entrepreneur, author, and rising influencer—to serve as the next U.S. Surgeon General, replacing his earlier pick, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. The nomination, announced on Wednesday, aligns closely with the health agenda of current Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and represents a new chapter in Trump’s approach to national health policy.

Dr. Means, 37, is known for her outspoken views on chronic illness and what she describes as the harmful influence of pharmaceutical and food industry giants. A vocal advocate of Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) platform, she has consistently argued that modern medicine too often treats symptoms rather than root causes, keeping patients locked in a cycle of dependency on drugs.

“Dr. Means has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials.”

Trump posted online, praising her ability to “reverse the chronic disease epidemic” plaguing the country. The surgeon general, often referred to as the “nation’s doctor,” is a key public health figure with the power to influence federal policy and public behaviour.

From Stanford to Startup

Dr. Casey Means holds a medical degree from Stanford University, though she left her residency to focus on holistic health and tech-driven wellness. She later co-founded Levels, a company offering continuous glucose monitoring tools, and has held research positions at institutions such as the National Institutes of Health.

Her work and brand took off with the publication of “Good Energy”, a 2024 book co-authored with her brother, Calley Means. The book explores the link between metabolic health and chronic illness and has become a talking point among prominent conservative media figures like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Casey Means said chronic illness in America is “driven by our toxic food system and our toxic environment,” claiming pharmaceutical companies benefit from keeping patients sick but alive. “We are drugged for life,” she said, calling for systemic reform to restore what she sees as proper health.

Controversy Over Nesheiwat’s Exit

Casey Means replaces Janette Nesheiwat, whose confirmation hearing was derailed by questions surrounding her medical credentials. While she claimed to have received a degree from the University of Arkansas, CBS News reported that she obtained her M.D. from the American University of the Caribbean. Though her residency was completed in Arkansas, the degree discrepancy and criticism from far-right commentator Laura Loomer over her “pro-Covid vaccine” stance effectively ended her nomination.

Trump stated that Janette Nesheiwat would instead be appointed to a different, unspecified position within the Health Department.

A Political and Cultural Flashpoint

Casey Means’ nomination comes when public health is not just a medical issue but a profoundly political one. Her MAHA-aligned worldview, support for RFK Jr., and scepticism toward Big Pharma will likely ignite debate across party lines—especially as the nation continues to navigate the long-term fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns

If confirmed, Casey Means would replace Jerome Adams, who served as Surgeon General during Trump’s first term. Her nomination promises to shift the U.S. public health narrative toward a more holistic, anti-establishment path—one that aligns with a growing segment of Americans questioning mainstream medical orthodoxy.


