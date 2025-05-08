Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump’s Meme Coin Makes Millions for a Select Few While Over 760,000 Wallets Suffer Losses

Trump’s Meme Coin Makes Millions for a Select Few While Over 760,000 Wallets Suffer Losses TrumpCoin $Trump Bitcoin and Ethereum donations NBCUniversal

Cryptocurrency

Trump’s Meme Coin Makes Millions for a Select Few While Over 760,000 Wallets Suffer Losses

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A recent investigation by CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos has revealed that Donald Trump’s meme cryptocurrency, dubbed $TRUMP or TrumpCoin, has created dramatic wealth disparity among investors. Just 58 crypto wallets have reportedly made millions from the token, while a staggering 764,000 wallets are currently sitting at a loss.

The Rise of TrumpCoin

Fueled by Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and his sudden embrace of cryptocurrency, TrumpCoin surged in popularity. The former president’s pivot toward crypto, now accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum donations, sent a signal to his base and the broader crypto market, triggering a buying frenzy. However, this rapid price surge followed a familiar pattern in the crypto world. Early adopters reaped significant profits, while latecomers entered the market as prices peaked, only to watch their investments plummet.

Winners and Losers in the Meme Coin Economy

Blockchain data confirms that the wallets that profited the most were either involved in the earliest trades or received large allocations before the token’s mainstream exposure. In contrast, the vast majority of retail investors who entered during peak hype have been left with depreciated holdings. This dynamic highlights a broader issue in the crypto ecosystem: a winner-takes-all structure where most users face outsized risk for limited reward.

Digital Targeting and the Role of Cookie-Based Advertising

The spread of meme coins like TrumpCoin is closely tied to the digital advertising landscape. Companies such as NBCUniversal track user behaviour using cookies and other tools to deliver personalised content and ads. This includes interest-based advertising that can heavily promote crypto content to individuals based on browsing patterns.

While these tracking tools—such as measurement, analytics, and ad delivery cookies—are standard across the internet, they also contribute to the viral nature of speculative tokens. Investors may encounter frequent crypto promotions tailored specifically to their online habits, making falling into high-risk investment traps easier.

The Need for Caution and Transparency

Trump himself has not formally endorsed TrumpCoin, raising concerns about how such tokens gain traction through implication rather than verification. The situation underscores the urgent need for stronger regulatory frameworks, especially as political figures become entangled with crypto markets, whether directly or indirectly.

With election season ramping up and digital platforms delivering hyper-targeted political and financial content, investors must tread carefully. The lure of fast profits continues to attract newcomers, but as TrumpCoin illustrates, the cost of speculation often lands hardest on the many, not the few.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
By May 6, 2025
Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election António Leitão Amaro portugal deportation Prime Minister Luis Montenegro Gambling concession

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election
By May 5, 2025
Conan O’Brien Honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Now Streaming on Netflix John F. Kennedy Centre Netflix’s “Specials”

Conan O’Brien Honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Now Streaming on Netflix
By May 7, 2025
Thunderbolts Takes the Lead: Marvel’s Misfit Superheroes Dominate Box Office Amid MCU Reset Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan Sinners The Minecraft movie The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage Rust, the controversial Alec Baldwin Fantastic Four: First Steps

Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
By May 5, 2025
Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy Steve Carell Netflix

Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy
By May 2, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
By May 6, 2025
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
By May 2, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s People's Union USA Walmart

Trump Presidency

Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s
To Top
Loading...