Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech

Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night after a nearly week-long suspension by ABC, delivering an emotional and defiant monologue that condemned President Donald Trump’s attacks on free speech. The Emmy-winning host, visibly moved as he addressed his audience, warned against what he called “anti-American” efforts to silence comedians critical of those in power.

Kimmel’s return followed days of political pressure, corporate hesitation, and a firestorm of public backlash after ABC pulled the show over his comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During his first show back, Jimmy Kimmel made clear that he had no intention of tempering his criticism.

“This show is not important,” Kimmel told viewers. “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”







Standing Up to Political Pressure

The controversy began after Jimmy Kimmel linked Charlie Kirk’s killer to right-wing extremism, remarks that provoked outrage among Trump allies and conservative media. The Trump-appointed FCC chair, Brendan Carr, even threatened to revoke the affiliate licenses of Disney if it did not act. Under pressure, ABC suspended Kimmel’s program, prompting boycotts, celebrity outcry, and an open letter signed by more than 400 Hollywood figures, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, and Robert De Niro, in defence of Kimmel’s right to speak.

Disney eventually reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live, though affiliates owned by Sinclair and Nexstar continue to preempt broadcasts in dozens of U.S. cities.

Kimmel acknowledged the tension, noting, “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke. That is un-American.”

A Standing Ovation and a Message of Gratitude

Audience members at Tuesday’s taping described a several-minute-long standing ovation when Jimmy Kimmel walked on stage. The host thanked supporters from across the political spectrum — including conservative figures such as Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, and Ted Cruz — who defended his right to speak, even if they disagreed with his views.

Jimmy Kimmel also addressed his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said, adding that Kirk’s widow Erika’s message of forgiveness at her husband’s memorial “touched me deeply.”

A Fight Larger Than Comedy

While Kimmel kept his trademark humour — even joking that Disney wanted him to read instructions on how to reinstate cancelled Disney+ subscriptions — his larger defence of free expression dominated the evening. He drew comparisons to comedians in authoritarian countries who are jailed or worse for mocking leaders.

“One thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin,” Kimmel said, “is that a government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn’t like is anti-American.”

For now, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back on air, though the battle over media freedom, political pressure, and corporate responsibility is far from settled.