Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech

Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech

News

Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech

Screen Plunge
Published on

Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night after a nearly week-long suspension by ABC, delivering an emotional and defiant monologue that condemned President Donald Trump’s attacks on free speech. The Emmy-winning host, visibly moved as he addressed his audience, warned against what he called “anti-American” efforts to silence comedians critical of those in power.

Kimmel’s return followed days of political pressure, corporate hesitation, and a firestorm of public backlash after ABC pulled the show over his comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During his first show back, Jimmy Kimmel made clear that he had no intention of tempering his criticism.

“This show is not important,” Kimmel told viewers. “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”



Standing Up to Political Pressure

The controversy began after Jimmy Kimmel linked Charlie Kirk’s killer to right-wing extremism, remarks that provoked outrage among Trump allies and conservative media. The Trump-appointed FCC chair, Brendan Carr, even threatened to revoke the affiliate licenses of Disney if it did not act. Under pressure, ABC suspended Kimmel’s program, prompting boycotts, celebrity outcry, and an open letter signed by more than 400 Hollywood figures, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, and Robert De Niro, in defence of Kimmel’s right to speak.

Disney eventually reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live, though affiliates owned by Sinclair and Nexstar continue to preempt broadcasts in dozens of U.S. cities.

Kimmel acknowledged the tension, noting, “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke. That is un-American.”

Jimmy KImmel's Social Media Post on Charlie Kirk Days Before His Show was Suspended

Jimmy Kimmel’s Social Media Post on Charlie Kirk Days Before His Show was Suspended

A Standing Ovation and a Message of Gratitude

Audience members at Tuesday’s taping described a several-minute-long standing ovation when Jimmy Kimmel walked on stage. The host thanked supporters from across the political spectrum — including conservative figures such as Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, and Ted Cruz — who defended his right to speak, even if they disagreed with his views.

Jimmy Kimmel also addressed his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said, adding that Kirk’s widow Erika’s message of forgiveness at her husband’s memorial “touched me deeply.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

A Fight Larger Than Comedy

While Kimmel kept his trademark humour — even joking that Disney wanted him to read instructions on how to reinstate cancelled Disney+ subscriptions — his larger defence of free expression dominated the evening. He drew comparisons to comedians in authoritarian countries who are jailed or worse for mocking leaders.

“One thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin,” Kimmel said, “is that a government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn’t like is anti-American.”

For now, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back on air, though the battle over media freedom, political pressure, and corporate responsibility is far from settled.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech
  • Jimmy KImmel's Social Media Post on Charlie Kirk Days Before His Show was Suspended
  • Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech
  • Jimmy KImmel's Social Media Post on Charlie Kirk Days Before His Show was Suspended

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Robert De Niro as Trump’s FCC Mob Boss on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  2. Pingback: Riyadh Comedy Festival: Fired Tim Dillon’s Costly Joe Rogan Rant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution
By September 26, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks
By September 25, 2025
Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest

Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...