Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t Elon Musk Donald Trump US Citizenship

E! News

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

As some might say, unhinged US President Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with comedian Rosie O’Donnell, this time by suggesting he’s considering taking away her US citizenship. This move, constitutional scholars say, is both impossible and illegal.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Saturday. He added that O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland earlier this year, should remain there “if they want her.”

A Decades-Long Rivalry Reignited

The public hostility between Trump and Rosie O’Donnell dates back to the early 2000s, long before Donald Trump’s political career began. The two have traded insults and barbs in interviews, on Twitter, and during television appearances. But the latest escalation — invoking the removal of Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship — has legal experts and civil rights advocates speaking out.



Rosie O’Donnell, a US citizen by birth, moved to Ireland after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. She’s currently in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship through her family heritage, but has not renounced her American citizenship.

In response to Donald Trump’s threat-laced post, Rosie O’Donnell clapped back online, writing, Add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn.”

Can the President Really Do That?

The short answer: absolutely not. According to the US Constitution and established legal precedent, the president lacks the authority to revoke the citizenship of a U.S.-born citizen.

Legal constitutional experts, such as Amanda Frost, have referenced the 1967 Supreme Court case Afroyim v. Rusk, which ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment protects against involuntary loss of citizenship. “The president has no authority to take away the citizenship of a native-born U.S. citizen. “We are a nation founded on the principle that the people choose the government; the government cannot choose the people.”

The US State Department echoes this, stating on its website that only voluntary acts — such as formally renouncing citizenship before a consular officer — can lead to a loss of nationality.

Part of a Larger Pattern?

Donald Trump’s threat toward Rosie O’Donnell follows recent comments suggesting he might expand deportation plans to include U.S. citizens, and a similar threat aimed at former adviser Elon Musk, a naturalised citizen born in South Africa. Critics argue that these threats are not only legally baseless but also potentially dangerous, as they could set a precedent for authoritarian overreach.

While many dismissed Trump’s threats and latest comments as political theater, others see them as part of a broader attempt to intimidate dissent and erode constitutional norms.

As Rosie O’Donnell continues her life abroad and Trump heads into the heart of his second term, one thing is clear: this feud isn’t over — but neither is Rosie’s citizenship.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t Elon Musk Donald Trump US Citizenship

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t
By July 13, 2025
Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever Formula 1 f1 Media rights

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever
By July 13, 2025
Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets Got Back 2025 US tour Tickets Beatles

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets
By July 11, 2025
Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever Formula 1 f1 Media rights

Apple’s $200 Million Bid to Snatch Formula One From ESPN Could Change Sports Streaming Forever
By July 13, 2025
Drake Iceman Mode at Wireless 2025, Crowns London King of Hip-Hop Wireless Festival 2025 Kendrick Lamar Lebron James

Drake Iceman Mode at Wireless 2025, Crowns London King of Hip-Hop
By July 13, 2025
Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era Utah Park City Colorado

Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era
By July 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship India Qualifier in Chennai

Skyesports and FMWC Partner to Host Microsoft Excel World Championship
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...