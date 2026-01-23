Starmer Condemns Trump’s NATO Remarks on Afghanistan as ‘Insulting and Appalling’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sharply criticised Donald Trump after the US president claimed NATO allies stayed “a little back” from the front lines during the war in Afghanistan, calling the remarks “insulting and frankly appalling.”
Trump’s comments on the UK and NATO participation in the Afghanistan war have sparked outrage across the UK and among NATO allies, particularly veterans and families of soldiers who lost their lives during the two-decade-long conflict that followed the 9/11 attacks.
UK Leaders and Veterans React With Anger
Speaking to broadcasters, Keir Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British service personnel killed in Afghanistan and the thousands more injured. He said Trump’s Afghanistan remarks had caused deep hurt to families who made “the ultimate sacrifice” fighting alongside American forces.
“If I had misspoken in that way, I would certainly apologise,” Starmer said, adding that Britain and the US fought “shoulder to shoulder” in Afghanistan in defence of shared values and global security.
Veterans echoed the prime minister’s condemnation. Shawn VanDiver, a US Navy veteran who worked closely with allied forces, said Trump’s comments were “simply not true,” stressing that NATO troops fought “right alongside American forces” in some of the most dangerous regions.
Former British bomb disposal officer Bob Seddon described the remarks as “callous,” recalling the “phenomenally dangerous” work carried out by British and Danish troops dealing with Taliban improvised explosive devices.
NATO Allies Defend Their Sacrifice
Reaction has not been limited to the UK. Poland’s defence minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said the contribution of Polish troops “must never be diminished,” noting that more than 33,000 Polish personnel served in Afghanistan, with 44 deaths recorded.
Retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, who served as NATO’s supreme allied commander, also pushed back strongly, saying hundreds of allied troops died under his command on Afghanistan’s front lines. “I honour their memory every single day,” he wrote.
BBC Verify data shows that while the US suffered the highest number of casualties overall, NATO allies such as the UK, Denmark, Canada, and Estonia endured some of the highest death rates relative to population size.
The White House has not directly retracted Trump’s Afghanistan remarks, instead reiterating the president’s long-standing position that the US contributes disproportionately to NATO’s defence spending. Critics argue this response amounts to doubling down, further straining transatlantic relations.
Trump’s comments have revived concerns about his scepticism toward NATO, despite the fact that the alliance’s Article 5—its collective defence clause- was invoked only once, following the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
A Painful Reminder for Families
For families of fallen soldiers, the remarks have reopened old wounds. Janette Binnie, whose son was killed in Helmand Province in 2009, described Trump’s Afghanistan comments as “soul-destroying,” saying they diminished the sacrifices made by allied troops.
As diplomatic tensions simmer, Starmer has stopped short of formally demanding an apology—but his words signal a rare and direct rebuke of a US president, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding NATO unity and the legacy of the Afghanistan war.
News
Starmer Condemns Trump’s NATO Remarks on Afghanistan as ‘Insulting and Appalling’
By
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sharply criticised Donald Trump after the US president claimed NATO allies stayed “a little back” from the front lines during the war in Afghanistan, calling the remarks “insulting and frankly appalling.”
Trump’s comments on the UK and NATO participation in the Afghanistan war have sparked outrage across the UK and among NATO allies, particularly veterans and families of soldiers who lost their lives during the two-decade-long conflict that followed the 9/11 attacks.
UK Leaders and Veterans React With Anger
Speaking to broadcasters, Keir Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British service personnel killed in Afghanistan and the thousands more injured. He said Trump’s Afghanistan remarks had caused deep hurt to families who made “the ultimate sacrifice” fighting alongside American forces.
“If I had misspoken in that way, I would certainly apologise,” Starmer said, adding that Britain and the US fought “shoulder to shoulder” in Afghanistan in defence of shared values and global security.
Veterans echoed the prime minister’s condemnation. Shawn VanDiver, a US Navy veteran who worked closely with allied forces, said Trump’s comments were “simply not true,” stressing that NATO troops fought “right alongside American forces” in some of the most dangerous regions.
Former British bomb disposal officer Bob Seddon described the remarks as “callous,” recalling the “phenomenally dangerous” work carried out by British and Danish troops dealing with Taliban improvised explosive devices.
NATO Allies Defend Their Sacrifice
Reaction has not been limited to the UK. Poland’s defence minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said the contribution of Polish troops “must never be diminished,” noting that more than 33,000 Polish personnel served in Afghanistan, with 44 deaths recorded.
Retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, who served as NATO’s supreme allied commander, also pushed back strongly, saying hundreds of allied troops died under his command on Afghanistan’s front lines. “I honour their memory every single day,” he wrote.
BBC Verify data shows that while the US suffered the highest number of casualties overall, NATO allies such as the UK, Denmark, Canada, and Estonia endured some of the highest death rates relative to population size.
White House Response Fuels Tensions
The White House has not directly retracted Trump’s Afghanistan remarks, instead reiterating the president’s long-standing position that the US contributes disproportionately to NATO’s defence spending. Critics argue this response amounts to doubling down, further straining transatlantic relations.
Trump’s comments have revived concerns about his scepticism toward NATO, despite the fact that the alliance’s Article 5—its collective defence clause- was invoked only once, following the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
A Painful Reminder for Families
For families of fallen soldiers, the remarks have reopened old wounds. Janette Binnie, whose son was killed in Helmand Province in 2009, described Trump’s Afghanistan comments as “soul-destroying,” saying they diminished the sacrifices made by allied troops.
As diplomatic tensions simmer, Starmer has stopped short of formally demanding an apology—but his words signal a rare and direct rebuke of a US president, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding NATO unity and the legacy of the Afghanistan war.
More in News
News
Trump Sues JPMorgan and Jamie Dimon for $5 Billion Over Alleged ‘Political Debanking’
President Donald Trump has filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie...
News
Paris Hilton Takes Sex Tape Trauma to Washington to Fight AI Deepfake Porn
Paris Hilton is lending her profile to the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act,...
News
Australian Open Drama: Navratilova Criticises Naomi Osaka Over Cirstea Match Incident
A tense Australian Open encounter between Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea has sparked widespread debate after...
Amazon MGM
Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod
Jacob Elordi’s first Academy Award nomination has shaken and stirred the race to become the next...
News
US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership
The US has also declined to pay outstanding membership fees for 2024 and 2025, estimated at...
Formula 1
Ferrari Launch SF-26 as Lewis Hamilton Leads Charge Into F1’s New Era
Ferrari has officially unveiled their 2026 Formula 1 challenger, the SF-26, marking the Scuderia’s first major...
News
NYC Sues Dr. Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage
New York City has filed a lawsuit against Jordan McGraw, the son of television personality Dr....
News
Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity
Rainmatter, the climate and sustainability-focused investment arm of Zerodha, has made a Series A investment in...
News
The Virus That Inspired “Contagion” Returns: Nipah Triggers Nationwide Alert
Classified by the World Health Organization as a priority pathogen, Nipah virus has a fatality rate...
News
Trump Warns Europe of ‘Big Retaliation’ Over U.S. Treasury Sell-Offs
The stakes are significant. According to U.S. Treasury data, the European Union holds around $10 trillion...
Trump Sues JPMorgan and Jamie Dimon for $5 Billion Over Alleged ‘Political Debanking’
Paris Hilton Takes Sex Tape Trauma to Washington to Fight AI Deepfake Porn
Starmer Condemns Trump’s NATO Remarks on Afghanistan as ‘Insulting and Appalling’
Harry Styles Channels ‘Dirty Dancing’ Chaos in Surreal ‘Aperture’ Music Video
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Spark Privacy Concerns as Secret Filming Goes Viral
Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod
Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity
Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Spark Privacy Concerns as Secret Filming Goes Viral
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
News
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Golden Globes
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Album Announcement
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective