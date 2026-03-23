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Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Starmer Amid Iran War Talks

Donald Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Keir Starmer Amid Iran War Talks SNL Uk Saturday Night Live

Satire

Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Starmer Amid Iran War Talks

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Donald Trump stirred fresh controversy after sharing a SNL UK comedy skit mocking Keir Starmer on social media, coinciding with a high-stakes phone call between the two leaders over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The clip, taken from a British adaptation of Saturday Night Live (SNL), depicts a fictionalized Keir Starmer panicking over a call from Trump, adding a layer of satire to an already tense geopolitical moment.

Viral Skit Shows “Panicked” Starmer

In the skit, actor George Fouracres portrays Keir Starmer inside 10 Downing Street, anxiously preparing to speak with Donald Trump. The fictional prime minister hesitates, expresses fear about the conversation, and ultimately hangs up the phone when Trump answers.

The comedic portrayal includes exaggerated dialogue suggesting Starmer is trying to “keep Trump happy,” reflecting perceived diplomatic tensions between the two leaders.

Trump reposted the clip on Truth Social without commentary, allowing the video to speak for itself and quickly go viral.

Donald Trump taking shots at Keir Starmer on Truth Social

Donald Trump taking shots at Keir Starmer on Truth Social

Real-World Context: Iran War and Energy Crisis

The timing of the post is significant. TheUS and Israel have been engaged in military operations against Iran, leading to heightened tensions in the region.

A major flashpoint is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. Iran’s effective blockade of the strait has triggered a sharp rise in oil prices, contributing to a global energy crisis.

Trump has been vocal in urging NATO allies, including the UK, to take stronger military action to reopen the vital waterway.

Trump Criticizes Allies Over War Efforts

In recent statements, Trump has criticized European allies for what he described as a lack of support. He has accused NATO countries of benefiting from US military efforts while failing to contribute meaningfully.

The US president previously labeled some allies as “cowards” for not joining operations aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying diplomatic friction.

He has also warned of severe consequences for Iran if the situation does not change, including threats targeting critical infrastructure.

140 U.S. Troops Wounded as Iran War Intensifies and Middle East Tensions Escalate

Trump-Starmer Call Focuses on De-escalation

Despite the public tension, Trump and Keir Starmer held a direct conversation to address the crisis. According to official statements, both leaders agreed on the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global energy markets.

Starmer emphasized a cautious approach, noting that any military action must be carefully assessed and aligned with legal frameworks. Protecting British interests and avoiding further escalation remain key priorities for the UK government.

The two leaders reportedly agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky TV (@skytv)

Balancing Diplomacy and Domestic Pressure

Keir Starmer has faced increasing pressure both domestically and internationally over the UK’s role in the conflict. While initially hesitant to allow US forces to use British bases, he later approved limited cooperation following Iranian attacks on allied interests.

Trump, however, has continued to publicly criticize Starmer’s leadership, even comparing him unfavorably to wartime leader Winston Churchill.

The incident highlights the growing intersection of politics and entertainment, where viral content can shape public perception of global leaders.

By sharing the SNL UK skit, Trump blurred the line between diplomacy and digital messaging—turning a comedic moment into a political statement.

As tensions in the Middle East continue, such actions underscore how modern leadership increasingly plays out not just in official meetings, but also across social media platforms.

  • Donald Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Keir Starmer Amid Iran War Talks SNL Uk Saturday Night Live
  • Donald Trump taking shots at Keir Starmer on Truth Social
  • Donald Trump Shares SNL Skit Mocking Keir Starmer Amid Iran War Talks SNL Uk Saturday Night Live
  • Donald Trump taking shots at Keir Starmer on Truth Social

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