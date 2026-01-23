Australian Open Drama: Navratilova Criticises Naomi Osaka Over Cirstea Match Incident

A tense Australian Open encounter between Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea has sparked widespread debate after tennis legend Martina Navratilova publicly questioned Osaka’s on-court behaviour during the match.

Naomi Osaka defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in a dramatic three-set battle on Thursday, but the result was overshadowed by a frosty post-match handshake and accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct. The controversy centred on Naomi Osaka repeatedly shouting “Come on” between Cirstea’s first and second serves — a move that clearly frustrated the 35-year-old Romanian.

Cold Handshake Fuels Controversy

The tension carried into the net, where the post-match handshake appeared unusually cold. When Naomi Osaka asked Sorana Cirstea about the frosty exchange, the Romanian reportedly accused the former world No. 1 of lacking fair play.

Cirstea’s frustration stemmed from Osaka’s vocal celebrations at moments she felt crossed the line, particularly during service games when players are expected to maintain silence to allow full concentration.

Martina Navratilova Draws the Line

Speaking during Tennis Channel’s Australian Open coverage, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova offered a balanced but firm assessment of the situation. While she showed some understanding toward Osaka’s sarcastic comments in her on-court interview, Navratilova was clear that shouting during an opponent’s service motion was unacceptable.

“I can get what she said after the match because it was just in the heat of the moment,” Navratilova said. “She was surprised by Cirstea’s reaction at the handshake.”

However, Navratilova did not mince words when addressing the on-court incident itself.

“You cannot be talking out loud between the first and second serves of your opponent. Cirstea was ready to hit the second serve when Osaka said, ‘Come on!’ That isn’t right,” she stated.

Intent vs Impact

Navratilova stopped short of accusing Osaka of deliberate gamesmanship, suggesting the four-time Grand Slam champion may not have realised the impact of her actions.

“I don’t think she did it on purpose. She did not realise it,” Navratilova added. “You can say ‘Come on!’ all you want, but keep it inside.”

The comments have reignited discussions around sportsmanship, crowd behaviour, and player conduct at the highest level of tennis, particularly as players increasingly express emotion on court.

Despite the controversy, Naomi Osaka remains focused on her Australian Open campaign. The former champion will face Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis in the third round on Saturday, January 24, as she continues her push for another deep run in Melbourne.

While the match result stands, the incident has added another chapter to the ongoing conversation about where competitive intensity ends and fair play begins — a debate that shows no signs of fading anytime soon.