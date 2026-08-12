Journalists traveling with Trump were reportedly kept aboard the older Air Force One and were instructed to keep the window shades closed before departure. Some White House personnel also apparently believed Trump remained on the aircraft.

Donald Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft using an airport catering truck after U.S. officials received what was described as a credible Iranian threat, according to reports.

An extraordinary security operation reportedly unfolded after Trump’s departure from the NATO summit in Ankara last month, with the president’s movements deliberately concealed from journalists and some White House staff traveling with him.

The Washington Post reported that the operation involved three aircraft, a catering vehicle and a decoy strategy designed to make it appear that Trump was traveling aboard the older Air Force One. The account was based on documents reviewed by the newspaper and on information from people familiar with the president’s travel arrangements.

The revelation has raised fresh questions about the seriousness of threats against the U.S. president amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Trump reportedly hid during dramatic plane switch

Trump had arrived in Turkey aboard a Boeing 747-8 aircraft provided by Qatar and prepared for future presidential use.

Before his departure, however, the White House announced that Trump would instead travel on an older presidential aircraft to the United Kingdom. Trump was publicly filmed boarding that plane in Ankara, creating the impression that it would carry him to RAF Mildenhall.

But according to the reported account, that was only part of the security operation. After Trump boarded the older Air Force One, he was reportedly transferred through a catering truck positioned alongside the aircraft. The vehicle transported the president and a small group of aides across the airport to a smaller Air Force C-32A.

Trump then departed Turkey aboard the C-32A while the older Air Force One continued as a decoy.

The operation was reportedly designed to conceal Trump’s actual location and complicate any potential attempt to target the president or his aircraft.

Journalists were reportedly used as unwitting decoys

The deception extended beyond the aircraft themselves.

Journalists traveling with Trump were reportedly kept aboard the older Air Force One and were instructed to keep the window shades closed before departure. Some White House personnel also apparently believed Trump remained on the aircraft.

The plane later arrived in Britain, where Trump was photographed getting off it, reinforcing the appearance that he had traveled aboard the presidential aircraft.

The president subsequently boarded the newer Qatar-provided aircraft and continued his journey to Washington.

Iran threat reportedly triggered extraordinary precautions

The reported operation came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and follows earlier reports that U.S. intelligence agencies had warned of potential threats against Trump.

The White House has not directly confirmed the details of the operation. Communications Director Steven Cheung said the president faces threats from multiple adversaries and that officials use available security measures to protect him.

The Secret Service also declined to comment on operational details. Trump later acknowledged that his travel plans had been changed because of security concerns. Asked about potential Iranian threats, he said he faces threats regularly.

Trump’s war in Iran has made our world less safe—& cost the American people. I joined @kaitlancollins last night to discuss Trump’s secret exit from Turkey & how the Administration owes the public answers. pic.twitter.com/MOxQjgoLUp — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 11, 2026

Why the secret flight matters

Security experts have described the reported maneuver as unusual, though not without precedent.

The operation highlights the extraordinary precautions surrounding presidential travel when intelligence suggests a potential threat. It also underscores concerns surrounding the security of the newer aircraft provided by Qatar, which has been undergoing modifications before becoming the primary Air Force One.

The revelation is likely to intensify scrutiny over how presidential security decisions are communicated to Congress, the press and government personnel. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal has called for congressional scrutiny of the episode, describing the reported operation as deeply concerning.

For now, the full nature of the alleged Iranian threat remains classified. But the dramatic details of Trump’s reported escape from Turkey, including the use of a catering truck and a decoy presidential aircraft, have exposed just how elaborate presidential security measures can become when officials believe the president could be targeted.