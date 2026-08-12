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Jeanine Pirro Makes Desperate Legal Move as Trump Questions Her Job

Jeanine Pirro Makes Desperate Legal Move as Trump Questions Her Job Washington Special Grand Jury Reflecting Pool David Hearn

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Jeanine Pirro Makes Desperate Legal Move as Trump Questions Her Job

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Jeanine Pirro is facing mounting pressure from Donald Trump as her Washington prosecution record comes under scrutiny, with a rare special grand jury now raising fresh questions about the Justice Department’s strategy.

Jeanine Pirro’s future as the top federal prosecutor in Washington appears increasingly uncertain after President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether she will keep her job and the Justice Department reportedly turned to an unusual legal mechanism that could dramatically escalate several politically explosive investigations.

The move involves a special grand jury in Washington, D.C., a rarely used tool that can investigate major matters and potentially issue reports even when prosecutors do not ultimately obtain criminal indictments, according to reporting cited in the allegations surrounding the Justice Department.

The development comes as pressure builds on Pirro, Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, following several setbacks involving cases that have attracted national attention.

Trump publicly puts Pirro on notice

The political pressure became impossible to ignore last week after Trump criticized Pirro over the Justice Department’s handling of an investigation involving damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Asked about Pirro, Trump reportedly said she “choked.” The president was later asked whether Pirro’s position was secure. “I haven’t made a determination,” Trump said.

For a prosecutor appointed with strong backing from Trump, the comments amounted to a striking public warning.

Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host and longtime Trump ally, took over the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office amid an administration determined to aggressively pursue cases involving crime, political opponents and alleged misconduct.

Special grand jury raises eyebrows

Against that backdrop, the reported creation of the special grand jury could prove significant. Unlike an ordinary grand jury, which focuses primarily on determining whether criminal charges should be brought, a special grand jury can produce findings that publicly criticize or expose individuals, even when prosecutors cannot secure an indictment.

That makes the mechanism particularly powerful in politically sensitive investigations.

The effort is reportedly being overseen by Steven Vandervelden, an ally of Pirro who has previously been involved in investigations touching on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Washington police crime statistics.

The reported strategy could allow the Justice Department to keep investigations moving despite difficulties obtaining conventional indictments.

Pirro’s courtroom problems pile up

Jeanine Pirro’s tenure has already been marked by several high-profile legal setbacks.

Among the cases cited in criticism of the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office are the prosecution of a man accused of throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, an investigation involving Democratic lawmakers who urged members of the military to reject unlawful orders, and the probe involving Powell over renovations at the Federal Reserve.

The cases have intensified scrutiny over whether Trump’s Justice Department is pursuing politically charged prosecutions without sufficient evidence.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case has become particularly damaging.

Federal investigators reportedly determined that damage to the Reflecting Pool liner was connected to a contractor project associated with Trump’s Virginia golf course. Prosecutors nevertheless faced pressure over whether to pursue charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn.

David Hearn’s lawyers have strongly criticized the possibility of further prosecution.

A new battlefield for Trump’s DOJ

The special grand jury now adds another layer to an increasingly controversial Justice Department strategy.

Supporters could argue that the mechanism gives prosecutors greater flexibility when investigating serious allegations. Critics, however, may see the possibility of public reports without indictments as a dangerous way to damage reputations without securing convictions.

That distinction could become especially important if the panel is used against figures viewed as political opponents of the Trump administration.

For Jeanine Pirro, meanwhile, the stakes are personal. Her appointment was closely associated with Trump, but his public criticism has now raised the possibility that even one of his most loyal allies could lose her position.

The reported grand-jury strategy may therefore be more than a legal maneuver. It could be a high-stakes attempt to demonstrate results at a moment when Pirro’s credibility and her job are both under intense scrutiny.

  • Jeanine Pirro Makes Desperate Legal Move as Trump Questions Her Job Washington Special Grand Jury Reflecting Pool David Hearn
  • Jeanine Pirro Makes Desperate Legal Move as Trump Questions Her Job Washington Special Grand Jury Reflecting Pool David Hearn

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