Cardi B’s “Imaginary Playerz” Is a High-Fashion, High-Luxury Rap Statement

Cardi B is back with a swagger-heavy new single, “Imaginary Playerz,” a bold reimagining of Jay-Z’s 1997 classic Imaginary Players. The track, released August 15, is the second single from her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama?, which drops September 19.

The Bronx-born superstar, Cardi B, secured the ultimate co-sign for this homage — Jay-Z himself. Speaking in an X Spaces session, Cardi revealed that the Brooklyn legend approved of her version. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.’ But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it,” Cardi said.

Produced by DJ SwanQo, OctaneThisThatGas, and Sean Island, the track keeps the essence of the original while infusing Cardi B’s signature braggadocio and contemporary flow. Lyrically, “Imaginary Playerz” stays in the lane of pure rap flex, aimed at asserting her dominance in both music and style.







A Visual Feast of Wealth and Style

Alongside the single, Cardi B released a self-directed music video in collaboration with Patientce Foster, delivering a jaw-dropping display of extravagance. The video opens on the tarmac of a private airport, where Cardi turns the runway into her own high-fashion catwalk. She cycles through couture looks — including a striking red ballroom gown — before boarding a private jet to Paris.

Once in France, the luxury parade continues. Cardi enjoys a yacht day, a lobster dinner on the beach, and a champagne foot bath at a five-star resort. The final scenes find her modeling multiple couture outfits before stepping into a romantic Parisian night under the stars.

The Build-Up to “Am I the Drama?”

“Imaginary Playerz” follows “Outside” as the second single from Am I the Drama?, marking Cardi B’s first full-length release since her record-breaking debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. That album spawned multiple chart-toppers and earned a Grammy for Best Rap Album, setting the bar sky-high for her follow-up.

With Am I the Drama? just weeks away, “Imaginary Playerz” positions Cardi as both a musical force and a fashion icon. By blending homage to hip-hop history with a statement of personal luxury, she bridges eras while keeping her brand fresh and powerful.

Whether you come for the music, the visuals, or the unapologetic attitude, “Imaginary Playerz” proves one thing — Cardi B is still playing the game at a level most can only imagine.