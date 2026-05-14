Nicki Minaj Says Celebrities Secretly Support Trump: “I Am the Catalyst”

Nicki Minaj is once again making headlines after revealing that she believes many celebrities secretly support Donald Trump but are too afraid to admit it publicly. In a newly published interview with TIME, the rapper explained why she finally decided to openly support Trump and the MAGA movement despite concerns about backlash from the music industry and fellow celebrities.

According to Nicki Minaj, political expectations within entertainment circles discouraged artists from publicly supporting conservative politics for years.

“It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family,” she said in the interview. “I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump.”

Nicki Minaj Says She’s Leading a Cultural Shift

The rapper claimed that many entertainers privately share similar political opinions but avoid speaking publicly due to fear of criticism and career consequences.

“Many celebrities feel the way I do, but they don’t say it,” Nicki Minaj explained. “Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change.”

The comments have already sparked debate across social media, where fans and critics continue to weigh in on celebrity involvement in politics and the growing divide within the entertainment industry.

Minaj’s political transformation has become increasingly public over the past year, with the rapper frequently praising Trump and attending political events connected to his administration.

Swatting Incidents Influenced Her Political Views

Minaj also discussed the personal experiences that pushed her toward speaking more openly about politics. She claimed she felt “ignored” by California officials after repeated swatting incidents targeted her home.

The rapper credited Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna for helping connect her with law enforcement and private security resources.

“I was shocked,” Minaj said. “I’d never seen anyone in politics treat me that way.”

She added that the experience motivated her to stop hiding her political beliefs.

Trump Compared to Marilyn Monroe

In one of the interview’s more unexpected moments, Minaj compared Trump’s cultural influence to that of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe.

“It’s the same way Marilyn Monroe represents a vibe, Donald Trump is his own vibe,” she stated.

Minaj also hinted that she may become more politically active moving forward, saying she is willing to do “whatever it is” to support Trump during the upcoming elections.

Rap Industry Tensions Continue

The interview also touched on Nicki Minaj’s long-running tensions with Jay-Z, as she claimed some rappers privately dislike him but are hesitant to say so publicly.

She additionally revisited the controversy surrounding her 2021 comments questioning COVID-19 vaccine side effects, remarks that generated international headlines and widespread criticism at the time.

Minaj first met Trump publicly earlier this year during a financial summit in Washington, D.C., where the former president reportedly praised her investments connected to Trump-backed financial initiatives.

With her comments continuing to trend online, Minaj has once again placed herself at the center of both political and entertainment conversations, a position she appears increasingly comfortable embracing.