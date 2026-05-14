Drake Teases Final ‘ICEMAN’ Countdown as Rumored Diss Fuels Album Hype

Canadian rap superstar Drake has officially intensified anticipation for his upcoming album ICEMAN after sharing a major release update amid growing speculation surrounding a leaked diss track allegedly aimed at many, including Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and LeBron James.

Drake took to Instagram on May 14 to announce the release time for the fourth and final episode of his ICEMAN Livestream series, building momentum just hours before the album’s expected launch.

According to Drake’s announcement, the final livestream episode will premiere at 9:45 p.m. and serve as the concluding countdown event ahead of ICEMAN, which is scheduled for release on May 15, 2026.

Drake Builds Momentum Ahead of ‘ICEMAN’ Release

The upcoming project marks Drake’s first solo studio album since 2023’s For All the Dogs, making it one of the most anticipated hip-hop releases of the year.

Fans have been closely following the rollout, with the rapper dropping cryptic teasers, promotional visuals, and episodic content linked to the ICEMAN theme. Social media discussion surrounding the album has exploded in recent days, particularly after reports surfaced about a leaked song allegedly containing references to Dre, Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, and many more.

While Drake has not officially confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material, online speculation has continued to grow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Rumored Diss Lyrics Spark Online Debate

One of the rumored leaked tracks, reportedly titled “1 A.M. in Albany,” has become a major talking point among fans and hip-hop commentators.

According to circulating reports, the track allegedly includes the lyric: “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise.”

Many listeners interpreted the line as a possible jab referencing Kendrick Lamar’s height, reigniting discussions about the highly publicized Drake-Kendrick rivalry that dominated rap headlines in 2024.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the lyric belongs to the final version of the song or even appears on ICEMAN.

The speculation has nevertheless fueled excitement online, with fans dissecting every teaser and rumored snippet connected to the project.

Drake and Kendrick Rivalry Still Dominates Rap Conversations

The tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar became one of hip-hop’s defining storylines following their explosive exchange of diss tracks last year.

Tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Drake’s responses generated massive streaming numbers, sparked heated online debates, and reshaped the modern rap battle landscape.

Since then, fans have continued searching for signs that either artist may revisit the feud through future releases.

The rumored ICEMAN leak has only intensified those theories, especially as Drake prepares to release what many expect to be a more personal and aggressive body of work.

What Fans Expect From ‘ICEMAN’

Although Drake has remained secretive about the full tracklist and features, industry speculation suggests the album could blend introspective storytelling with club-ready production and direct lyrical commentary.

The final episode of the ICEMAN series is expected to provide additional clues about the album’s themes and overall direction.

With release day finally approaching, anticipation across the hip-hop community has reached a fever pitch.