Inside the Six-Year Documentary ‘In Whose Name’ Captures Kanye West’s Rise, Collapse, and Chaos

The world is about to see Kanye West like never before. The upcoming documentary In Whose Name? offers an unprecedented look into the life of the rapper-turned-cultural lightning rod, chronicling six years of personal and professional highs and lows. Directed by 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, the film is set for a September 19 release across AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters via AMSI Entertainment.

What began as an intimate observation by Nico Ballesteros evolved into an extraordinary archive of Kanye West’s unraveling marriage to Kim Kardashian, his battles with bipolar disorder, the loss of major brand partnerships, and his most controversial public statements.

The teaser — already sparking headlines — opens with Kanye West declaring, “I’m off my meds for five months now.” Kim Kardashian’s emotional voice soon follows: “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!” The footage escalates from there, showing West’s volatile declarations, including, “I would rather be dead than be on medication” and “Either they destroy me or I destroy it.”







A Filmmaker Inside the Chaos

Nico Ballesteros, who started filming West at just 18, quickly became part of the background, capturing private moments with unfiltered authenticity. “For a shy kid, the camera became both a shield and a window,” he explained. Kanye West, long accustomed to being filmed, seemed to grant Nico Ballesteros unique access, allowing him to capture the quiet in-between moments away from the public stage.

Producer Simran A. Singh describes the film as “a raw and often unsettling portrait, without commentary or conclusion.” By stripping away narration, the documentary forces viewers to interpret the events on their own terms.

Themes Beyond Celebrity

While Kanye West’s documentary In Whose Name? is a portrait of a music icon, it’s also a study of mental health, fame, and identity. The film explores the weight of public visibility, the stigma around mental illness, and the thin line between artistic genius and personal instability. Its title reflects the dual lens of the project — examining both Kanye West’s cultivation of public idolatry and the filmmaker’s own creative and spiritual journey.

A Release That Will Spark Conversations

The documentary arrives at a time when discussions about celebrity mental health and the pressures of fame are more urgent than ever. For Kanye West, whose career has been defined by equal parts brilliance and controversy, In Whose Name? promises to deepen — and possibly complicate — public perception.

As Nico Ballesteros’s camera never blinks, audiences will see the man behind the headlines — sometimes defiant, sometimes vulnerable, always unfiltered. When the credits roll, the question will linger: In whose name was this story truly told?