Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Inside the Six-Year Documentary ‘In Whose Name’ Captures Kanye West’s Rise, Collapse, and Chaos

Hip Hop/ Rap

Inside the Six-Year Documentary ‘In Whose Name’ Captures Kanye West’s Rise, Collapse, and Chaos

The documentary arrives at a time when discussions about celebrity mental health and the pressures of fame are more urgent than ever. For Kanye West, whose career has been defined by equal parts brilliance and controversy, In Whose Name? promises to deepen — and possibly complicate — public perception.
Screen Plunge
Published on

The world is about to see Kanye West like never before. The upcoming documentary In Whose Name? offers an unprecedented look into the life of the rapper-turned-cultural lightning rod, chronicling six years of personal and professional highs and lows. Directed by 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, the film is set for a September 19 release across AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters via AMSI Entertainment.

What began as an intimate observation by Nico Ballesteros evolved into an extraordinary archive of Kanye West’s unraveling marriage to Kim Kardashian, his battles with bipolar disorder, the loss of major brand partnerships, and his most controversial public statements.

The teaser — already sparking headlines — opens with Kanye West declaring, “I’m off my meds for five months now.” Kim Kardashian’s emotional voice soon follows: “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!” The footage escalates from there, showing West’s volatile declarations, including, “I would rather be dead than be on medication” and “Either they destroy me or I destroy it.”



A Filmmaker Inside the Chaos

Nico Ballesteros, who started filming West at just 18, quickly became part of the background, capturing private moments with unfiltered authenticity. “For a shy kid, the camera became both a shield and a window,” he explained. Kanye West, long accustomed to being filmed, seemed to grant Nico Ballesteros unique access, allowing him to capture the quiet in-between moments away from the public stage.

Producer Simran A. Singh describes the film as “a raw and often unsettling portrait, without commentary or conclusion.” By stripping away narration, the documentary forces viewers to interpret the events on their own terms.

Themes Beyond Celebrity

While Kanye West’s documentary In Whose Name? is a portrait of a music icon, it’s also a study of mental health, fame, and identity. The film explores the weight of public visibility, the stigma around mental illness, and the thin line between artistic genius and personal instability. Its title reflects the dual lens of the project — examining both Kanye West’s cultivation of public idolatry and the filmmaker’s own creative and spiritual journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nico Ballesteros (@nico.ballesteros)

A Release That Will Spark Conversations

The documentary arrives at a time when discussions about celebrity mental health and the pressures of fame are more urgent than ever. For Kanye West, whose career has been defined by equal parts brilliance and controversy, In Whose Name? promises to deepen — and possibly complicate — public perception.

As Nico Ballesteros’s camera never blinks, audiences will see the man behind the headlines — sometimes defiant, sometimes vulnerable, always unfiltered. When the credits roll, the question will linger: In whose name was this story truly told?


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz Seal

Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz
By August 16, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer
By August 16, 2025
Denzel Washington Gets Candid on Career: “I Don’t Do It for the Oscars”

Denzel Washington Gets Candid on Career: “I Don’t Do It for the Oscars”
By August 16, 2025
Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2 GalaxyCon

Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2
By August 16, 2025
Duffer Brothers Exit Netflix for Blockbuster Paramount Deal

Duffer Brothers Exit Netflix for Blockbuster Paramount Deal
By August 15, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer
By August 16, 2025
OLG Horse Racing Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Gambling Canada Bettors Ontario iGaming OLG Players Can Now Bet on Live Horse Races, Starting with the $1-Million King’s Plate

OLG Players Can Now Bet on Live Horse Races, Starting with the $1-Million King’s Plate
By August 15, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators
By August 14, 2025
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed Nico Hulkenberg

Formula 1

Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

Artificial Intelligence

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
To Top
Loading...